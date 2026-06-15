The Nigerian government on Monday began the arraignment of more than 400 terrorism suspects before judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suspects are being arraigned in batches simultaneously in several courtrooms at the Federal High Court complex, with many regular cases put on hold to allow judges to participate in the exercise.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, is leading the prosecution team, supported by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo. Both Mr Fagbemi and Mr Oyedepo are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria is providing legal representation for indigent defendants

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The suspects face charges of terrorism, terrorism financing, and aiding and abetting insurgent activities.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, appointed judges of the court for the special hearing sessions.

PREMIUM TIMES observed heightened security around the Court’s complex on Monday. Soldiers blocked roads leading to the court and stationed military vehicles at strategic locations around the area. The security deployment coincided with the commencement of the mass terrorism trial.

The exercise follows a similar mass terrorism trial conducted in the court in April, during which the Federal Government said it secured the conviction of 386 suspects on terrorism related charges.