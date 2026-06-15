Amad Diallo came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner as Côte d’Ivoire secured Africa’s first victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ecuador on Sunday.

Following South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico and Morocco’s impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, the Elephants carried the continent’s hopes of recording a first win at the expanded tournament.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 90th minute when Manchester United winger Diallo finished from inside the penalty area after a surging run and assist from Wilfried Singo.

The goal capped a closely contested encounter in Philadelphia, where both sides struck the woodwork and created several scoring opportunities.

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Ecuador came closest in the first half through John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo, who both rattled the crossbar.

Côte d’Ivoire responded after the break when Elye Wahi’s effort also crashed against the woodwork following excellent work from the lively Yan Diomande.

Diallo’s introduction in the 56th minute added urgency to the Ivorians’ attack, and his decisive strike ultimately ended Ecuador’s impressive 19-match unbeaten run, which stretched back to September 2024.

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana also played a key role in the victory, producing a crucial save to deny Gonzalo Plata midway through the second half as Ecuador searched for a breakthrough.

The result marks a winning return to the World Cup for Côte d’Ivoire, making its first appearance at the tournament since 2014. More importantly, it boosts the West Africans’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

The Ivorians now face a stern test against four-time world champions Germany, who thrashed Curacao 7-1 earlier on Sunday to take the top spot in Group E. Ecuador will seek to revive its campaign against Curacao.

Carthage Eagles fail to fly

Elsewhere, Tunisia suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in Group F. Yasin Ayari scored twice for the Swedes, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg were also on target. Omar Rekik scored Tunisia’s only goal.

With Morocco drawing Brazil and Côte d’Ivoire defeating Ecuador, Africa’s representatives have made a mixed start, but the Elephants ensured the continent’s first World Cup victory is now on the board.