The House of Representatives is set to hold an emergency plenary on Monday, 15 June, to consider a fresh extension of the capital expenditure component of the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The emergency session comes barely days after the House adjourned plenary until 7 July to mark the conclusion of the third legislative year of its 10th session.

In a memorandum issued on Sunday, the Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Sidi, notified members of the special sitting, urging them to attend.

According to the memo, the sitting will commence at 11:00 a.m. and is being convened in line with Order Five, Rule 2(2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

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The main item on the agenda is the consideration of the Appropriation (Repeal and Enactment) Act, 2025 (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2026, which seeks to extend the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget by an additional three months.

“The purpose of the Emergency Sitting is to consider the Appropriation (REPEAL and Enactment) Act, 2025 (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2026 to further extend the implementation of the Capital aspect of the Budget from 30th June to 30th September 2026,” the memorandum read.

If approved, the extension will shift the deadline for executing capital projects under the budget from 30 June to 30 September 2026.

Mr Sidi said the proposed extension is intended to provide more time for the completion of ongoing projects captured in the budget and urged lawmakers to accord the sitting priority.

The move follows the Senate’s passage of a similar bill last Thursday, paving the way for concurrence by the House before it is transmitted for presidential assent.

The proposed extension would mark the third adjustment to the lifespan of the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The lawmakers initially extended the implementation period in December 2025 after concerns that several capital projects would not be completed before the original deadline. The extension shifted the expiration date to 31 March 2026.

Following the expiration of that deadline, the National Assembly approved another extension, moving the implementation window to 30 June 2026 to enable ministries, departments and agencies to continue work on ongoing projects.

The planned emergency sitting comes shortly after the House concluded consideration of several major legislative proposals, including a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police across the federation.

After passing the state police bill through third reading, the House adjourned plenary until 7 July, making Monday’s session an exceptional recall to address the budget implementation timeline.