Germany launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, cruising to a 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in a Group E encounter that also showcased the influence of players of Nigerian heritage on football’s biggest stage.

Two players with Nigerian roots, Felix Nmecha and Jamal Musiala, were among the scorers as the four-time world champions underlined their title credentials with a dominant display.

The goal scoring exploits of the duo comes barely 24 hours after Folarin Balogun set the tone with a brace for the United States in their opening game against Paraguay.

In Sunday’s match, Germany wasted little time asserting their authority. Nmecha, whose father is Nigerian, opened the scoring in the sixth minute after finishing off a well-worked attacking move.

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The Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s early strike set the tone for a one-sided contest as Germany controlled possession and pinned Curacao deep inside their own half.

Despite Germany’s dominance, Curacao produced a historic moment in the 21st minute when Livano Comenencia fired home to level the scores.

The goal was the Caribbean nation’s first-ever at a FIFA World Cup and briefly raised hopes of an upset.

However, Germany quickly restored order.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck put Julian Nagelsmann’s side back in front in the 38th minute before Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time to send Germany into the break with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Any hopes of a Curacao comeback disappeared shortly after the restart.

Musiala, one of Germany’s most influential players and another footballer with Nigerian roots, capitalised on a defensive lapse to score Germany’s fourth goal in the 47th minute.

Born to a British-Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala has emerged as one of the brightest stars in world football and once represented England at youth level before committing his international future to Germany.

His goal further highlighted the growing presence of players of Nigerian heritage across the World Cup.

Germany’s relentless attacking display continued as Nathaniel Brown added a fifth goal in the 68th minute.

Substitute Deniz Undav then got on the scoresheet ten minutes later before Havertz completed his brace in the 88th minute to seal a comprehensive victory.

The result handed Germany an early advantage in Group E and sent a strong warning to their rivals as they pursue a fifth World Cup title.