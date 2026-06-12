Veteran Yoruba actor Kola Oyewole has died at the age of 80.

His colleague, Kunle Afod, announced the news in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

The actor’s son, Adetoyese Oyewo, also broke the news in a statement on his Facebook page, revealing that his father died on Friday.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved father. Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo. He was a wonderful man whose love, wisdom, strength, and kindness touched the lives of many. While we grieve this great loss, we are grateful to God for the gift of his life, the memories we shared, and the legacy he leaves behind.

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“His impact will forever remain in our hearts and in the lives of everyone who knew him. I kindly ask for your prayers, comfort, and support for my family during this difficult time as we mourn his transition and celebrate the remarkable life he lived.”

Cause of death

The late actor’s family, in a statement signed by Adewale Oyewo, confirmed that the actor died after a brief illness.

He stated that Oyewo, known for his role in “Saworoide”, lived a life of purpose, faith, dedication and service.

“Chief(Dr) Gabriel Adekola Oyewo lived a life of purpose, faith, dedication, and service. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, and friend whose wisdom, kindness, and exemplary character positively influenced the lives of many. His legacy of integrity, hard work, and devotion to family and community will continue to inspire generations to come.

“As we give thanks to God for the gift of his life and the many blessings he bestowed upon us through him, we celebrate the remarkable impact he made during his eighty years on earth. Though he will be greatly missed, we are comforted by the memories, values, and enduring legacy he leaves behind”, the statement read.

The family thanked well-wishers for the prayers, support and goodwill extended to them at this time and wished the late actor eternal rest.

Oyewo

The late actor was born on 27 March 1946 in Oba Ile, Osun State.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, where he obtained certificates in dramatic arts and Yoruba oral literature, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from the same institution in 1995.

He proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Master of Arts and a doctorate in Drama.

He began his professional acting career in 1964 after joining the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group, taking on his first role as Adejare in Orogun Adedigba.

Oyewo was best known for his portrayal of “Odewale” in “The Gods Are Not to Blame”, a play by Ola Rotimi.

In 1996, Oyewo joined Obafemi Awolowo University, where he rose to the rank of senior lecturer before retiring in September 2011.

After retiring from Obafemi Awolowo University, he joined Redeemer’s University, where he served as head of the Department of Dramatic Arts.

He later worked at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, as a lecturer in performing arts.

Some of the films he starred in include “O Le Ku”, “Efunsetan Aniwura”, “Yemoja”, “Omo University”, “Ayomi”, “Ewon Laafin”, “Oba Bi Olorun”, among others.

Oyewo’s death comes weeks after the deaths of actor and comedian Adeshina “Janmole” Oshin and Fesogboye Oyewole.