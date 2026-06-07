The Nigeria Police Force has released footage of the rescue of Busayo John-Paul, younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, three days after they were abducted by gunmen in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The video, released on Sunday, captured tense moments from the rescue operation carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) in Ibadan where not less than two of the abductors, were arrested in a residential house.

Footage showed police operatives escorting the rescued victims to safety following an operation that authorities described as intelligence-driven and tactically coordinated.

In a statement issued by the Nigeria Police Force, the victims were rescued during an operation conducted by FID-IRT operatives at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, the rescue followed days of intelligence gathering, surveillance and tactical operations that enabled investigators to track the kidnappers. He added that the operation culminated in a confrontation between the kidnappers and FID-IRT operatives.

“During the confrontation, two suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded and two rifles were recovered,” the statement said.

The Force added that Mrs Adegoke-John Paul and her children were rescued unharmed and were receiving medical care and support.

The police noted that security operatives have since intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate believed to have escaped from the scene. He added that preliminary intelligence suggested that some of the fleeing suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the operation, and said “operations were ongoing to track, arrest and bring all those involved to justice.”

Dramatic rescue operation

In the 1:16 minute-long video footage, armed operatives could be heard repeatedly identifying themselves as police officers as they entered the building where the victims were being held. “We are police, we are police,” an officer repeatedly shouted as the team moved through dark rooms during the operation.

At one point, an officer cautioned his colleagues against entering a dark room without proper visibility, repeatedly urging them to switch on their torches. “You can not go into a dark room like that,” the officer said. Another officer filming the operation informed a superior that he was recording the operation.

The video showed Mrs Adegoke-John-Paul and his children kneeling on the floor and appearing frightened as security operatives entered the room. The victims appeared unsure of the identity of the armed men until one of the officers switched on a torch, enabling the victims to clearly identify the rescuers.

In another dramatic moment, one of the suspected kidnappers was discovered hiding in the ceiling of the apartment. Officers were seen breaking part of the ceiling to improve visibility before ordering the suspect to come down. “Be careful there. Come down. If you move…,” one officer warned as the suspect descended from the hiding place. The suspect was beaten and cursed by a police officer, “you will not rest in peace.”

Moments later, officers were heard reassuring the rescued victims. “Calm down, you’re safe, you’re safe,” one policeman repeatedly told the visibly distressed victims.

As the operation continued, another officer could be heard asking, “where are the others?” suggesting that security operatives were still searching for additional victims or suspects within the building.

In a separate video, family members, including Mr Adelabu, appeared relieved as they welcomed the victims back, bringing an end to days of uncertainty and anxiety following their abduction.

The rescued mother and her twin sons were abducted at about 7:30 a.m. on 3 June while she was taking the children to school in Ibadan. The incident generated widespread concern in Oyo State and prompted reactions from political leaders and residents.

Following the abduction, Mr Adelabu’s family confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Awogboro, describing the development as distressing and appealing for public support and prayers.

On Friday, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde visited Mr Adelabu and assured him that security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure the victims’ release.

“Yesterday, we visited my brother, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to commiserate with him over the kidnapping of his younger sister and her children,” the governor wrote on his X account.

“I assured him that the security agencies are working towards their safe return, and we discussed some of the measures our administration is putting in place to further strengthen our security architecture in Oyo State.”

Although the rescue of Mrs John-Paul and her children has been welcomed by the public, attention remains focused on the fate of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers who have now spent more than three weeks in captivity.

The Force spokesperson stated that security agencies have continued efforts to secure their release of the abducted schoolchildren in captivity and strengthen the security across the state.