Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), blames Nigeria’s worsening security on President Bola Tinubu.

The federal government must take full responsibility for the incidence of kidnapping and violent crimes across the country, he said in a reaction to the recent abduction of pupils, teachers, and residents in Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The recent Oyo incident spiked concerns about insecurity in parts of Nigeria’s South-west.

Speaking to reporters, Ajadi, who is running for the Oyo Central Senate seat, said the continued attacks on citizens raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the country’s security architecture and leadership.

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“No government can claim success when citizens live in fear of abduction, attacks and violent crimes,” he said.

“Any president who cannot secure his citizens is not worth being president.”

The politician subsequently called on President Tinubu to take responsibility for the deteriorating security situation and consider stepping down from office.

“Resign honourably now, Mr President. The money gathered through the removal of fuel subsidy has not been effectively used to curb insecurity,” he said.

Mr Ajadi described the Oriire incident as a painful reminder of the security challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians despite repeated assurances from government authorities.

The APM chieftain also referenced earlier remarks by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on the limitations of governors in tackling insecurity. According to him, governors were often held accountable for security failures despite their lack of direct operational control of key federal security agencies.

He argued that the growing cases of kidnapping and violent crimes across the South-west underscore the need for stronger collaboration between federal and state authorities, improved intelligence gathering, and greater decentralisation of security operations.

Mr Ajadi warned that insecurity was increasingly undermining economic growth, investment, and agricultural productivity.

“Without good security, no business will thrive. Investors will not bring their money into an environment where lives and investments are not protected. Farmers cannot safely cultivate their lands, traders cannot move their goods freely, and businesses cannot expand where criminal activities are allowed to flourish,” he said.

He recommended the recruitment of additional security personnel, deployment of modern surveillance technology, stronger intelligence networks, improved welfare for security operatives and tougher sanctions against criminal elements and security personnel found aiding criminal activities.

Tinubu reveals effort

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the killing of a teacher, Michael Oyedokun, during the attack and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing the release of those still in captivity.

In a statement issued on Monday, the president said he shares the pain and anxiety of affected families and stressed that children should never be subjected to the trauma of abduction.

“No child should be taken from the safety of a classroom. No parent should have to endure this anguish,” Mr Tinubu said.

He also extended condolences to the family of the deceased teacher, stating that her sacrifice would not be forgotten.

The president assured residents that ongoing rescue efforts would remain intelligence-led, coordinated and sustained. According to him, security agencies have been directed to deploy every lawful means available, including both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, to secure the release of the victims.

Mr Tinubu disclosed that a specialised security unit equipped with advanced rescue capabilities had been deployed to intensify operations in the area.

He further revealed that the federal government, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, is mobilising 1,000 forest guards to strengthen surveillance in the forest corridors frequently exploited by criminal groups.

The president added that a request for a military base in the affected area is receiving urgent consideration.

The abduction, which occurred on 15 May, prompted the federal government to dispatch a high-level delegation to the affected communities. The delegation included the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications Sunday Dare.

For Mr Ajadi, however, the incident reflects a broader national security crisis requiring decisive leadership, institutional reforms and renewed commitment from all levels of government to protect lives and property across Nigeria.