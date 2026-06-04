The police have confirmed that a body discovered along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway on Saturday was that of a final-year student of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL).

The body of Sarah Idoko was found on Saturday evening near the Crusher area in the Felele axis of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Witnesses told authorities that a vehicle reportedly stopped briefly at the location around 8 p.m. before driving away. The body was later spotted by passers-by, who alerted security personnel.

Initial reports circulating after the discovery suggested that Ms Idoko was a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

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The reports were linked to an identity card recovered at the scene, which indicated that the deceased was enrolled in the Higher National Diploma programme of the Department of Office Technology Management for the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, police authorities subsequently clarified that she was a student of the Federal University Lokoja.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Naziru Kankarofi, confirmed the incident and said detectives had commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the police commissioner, efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“The command is working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and track down those responsible,” Mr Kankarofi said.

He assured residents that findings from the investigation would be made public and reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

Students’ group demands justice

The Kogi State chapter of the Association of Nigeria Female Students (ANFS) condemned her suspected killing, describing it as disturbing and unacceptable.

In a statement signed by its state coordinator, Celina James, the association expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and called for a thorough investigation by security agencies.

The group urged law enforcement authorities to ensure that anyone connected to the incident is identified and prosecuted.

It also called for stronger security measures around tertiary institutions and student-populated communities in Lokoja.

The association noted that the incident has renewed concerns about safety along the Felele corridor, a major entry route into Lokoja that has witnessed several security-related incidents in recent years.

Police authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death, while investigations continue.