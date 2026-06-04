Members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday elected Salihu Dangoje as their new speaker, following the passing of the former speaker, Muhammad Usman, in April.

Mr Dangoje, who represents the Sakaba Constituency, has been sworn into office.

The motion for his nomination was moved by Muhammad Adamu and seconded by Lauwal Haruna during a plenary session of the House.

Following a unanimous endorsement by the lawmakers, Mr Dangoje was administered the oath of office by the Clerk of the House, Suleiman Shamaki.

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In his acceptance speech, the new speaker expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to provide inclusive and purposeful leadership aimed at strengthening the state’s legislative arm of government.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late speaker, the Zuru Emirate, and the people of Kebbi State over the loss.

Assuring members of his commitment to an open-door policy, the new Speaker emphasised the need for unity, cooperation, and dedication in advancing the state’s legislative agenda.

Mr Dangoje expressed appreciation to Governor Nasir Idris and the people of Kebbi State for their support for democratic governance and the state’s development.

Mr Usman passed away on 6 April at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, where he was receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

The late Mr Usman was elected speaker of the 10th Assembly on 8 June 2023 and the seat had remained vacant until Mr Dangoje’s election.