At least 16 people are feared killed, with several others still missing, after armed bandits attacked Kiliya village near Bagagadi in the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday.

The assault occurred shortly after residents performed the Juma’at prayers and were relaxing in the village, exchanging pleasantries in the spirit of the ongoing Sallah celebrations.

A survivor who spoke with journalists described the horror of the attack. According to him, two bandits arrived on a motorcycle first. As panic spread and villagers attempted to flee, the attackers ordered them to stop before opening fire indiscriminately.

“I had just bought a bowl of local drink from a boy after prayers and was sitting with others when the bandits arrived,” the witness recounted.

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“People started running, but they shouted at us not to run. Suddenly, they began shooting. The boy and I ran into a nearby house to hide. We heard screams and continuous gunshots. When it finally stopped, we came out and saw about 16 bodies, including some of my uncles and cousins.”

The source added that the gunmen appeared to have targeted residents and passersby near a mechanic’s workshop before expanding their attack.

Residents say several bodies were later discovered on nearby farmlands, suggesting some villagers were killed while working. A 14-year-old boy who witnessed the initial phase of the attack told reporters that more bandits joined the first two after shooting began.

Following the incident, panic has gripped the community, with over 400 residents fleeing to Bagagadi village for safety, while others sought refuge in Radda.

A resident of Bagagadi told PREMIUM TIMES that more than 30 displaced persons — mostly women and children from Kiliya — are currently sheltering in his home.

Many families are still searching for loved ones, as several people remain unaccounted for.

Sources in the area suspect the attack was a reprisal. They claim that villagers had killed two suspected bandits a few days earlier, and the assailants may have belonged to a notorious gang operating in the region.

“The nature of this attack suggests it was revenge,” one source said. “After those two bandits were killed recently, their gang members likely came back to retaliate.”

When contacted, Abubakar Aliyu, spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, promised to verify the report and respond accordingly. However, he had not done so as at the time of filing this report.

This latest incident adds to the persistent wave of banditry plaguing Katsina State and other parts of Nigeria’s northwest.

In recent weeks, several communities in the state have suffered deadly attacks, many of them reprisals between bandits and local vigilantes or residents. Despite repeated security operations, rural communities continue to face threats from armed groups involved in cattle rustling, kidnapping, and killings.