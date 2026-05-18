Suspected bandits on Sunday afternoon attacked two farming settlements in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing at least 11 people, including a local securityman and an unidentified pregnant woman.

The attack targeted Gidan Wawu and Gidan Sarkin Noma, neighbouring agrarian communities in the Guga Ward, where residents say armed assailants stormed the villages at about 4 p.m. as locals returned from the weekly Guga market.

The ambush

According to Mahadi Guga, a community source who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, the attackers appeared to have timed the assault to coincide with market day, when many residents had returned home after purchasing supplies ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“They had returned from the market and were at home when they were attacked and killed,” Mr Guga said.

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He said the attackers killed 11 people, burned homes, destroyed property, and rustled livestock before fleeing.

Among those killed was Mujitafa Nuhu, popularly known in the area as “Officer,” a member of the Katsina Security Watch Corps (KSWC), a local security structure established to support formal security agencies.

A pregnant woman was also among the dead, though residents said her identity had not been formally confirmed as of press time.

Mass burial amid outrage

Residents said community members recovered the bodies and took them to the Guga Primary Healthcare Centre, where funeral prayers were conducted before the victims were buried on Monday morning.

Several residents expressed frustration over what they described as the absence of government officials and security personnel during the burial.

“There wasn’t a single police officer or security personnel present during the burial,” Mr Guga alleged.

He further claimed that no senior local or state government official attended the funeral.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify those claims at the time of reporting.

Allegations of media suppression

Residents also alleged that attempts were made to prevent public documentation of the aftermath.

According to community sources, some political actors allegedly discouraged residents from taking photographs or videos during funeral proceedings.

“They don’t want the world to know the actual situation,” Mr Guga claimed. PREMIUM TIMES has not independently confirmed these allegations.

Escalating insecurity in Bakori

The latest killings come amid worsening insecurity in parts of Katsina State, where rural communities continue to face repeated attacks involving killings, kidnappings, arson, and cattle rustling.

Residents said Guga Ward had suffered multiple attacks in recent weeks, with at least five additional deaths recorded in the area before Sunday’s assault.

The persistent violence has heightened fears among farming communities already grappling with displacement and economic devastation.

Authorities yet to issue full response

When contacted, Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer Abubakar Aliyu said he would provide details but had not done so as of the time this report was filed.

No official casualty breakdown or comprehensive government statement had been issued by Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s attack adds to growing concerns over the vulnerability of rural communities in Katsina despite ongoing security interventions across Nigeria’s troubled North-west.