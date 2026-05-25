The Sokoto State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has adopted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Muktar Magori, a party chieftain, announced this on behalf of other stakeholders during a press conference on Sunday in Sokoto.

Mr Magori, a former chief of staff to ex-Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said ADC loyalists and other stakeholders in Sokoto State reached a consensus.

“This decision is in preparation for the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries and the 2027 general elections,” he said.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the press briefing was attended by several ADC chieftains in the state, including former Commissioner for Information, Dahiru Maishanu; former Head of Service, Abubakar Muhammad; and the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Maigwandu, among others.

The former vice president is one of the three presidential aspirants in the David Mark-led ADC. The other aspirants are former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

(NAN)