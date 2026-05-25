The Nigerian Army has disclosed that it deployed a company of troops to the Republic of Benin in April to support regional stability and prevent breakdown of law and order during the country’s electioneering period.

A company in the Nigerian Army typically consists of 80 to 150 soldiers, and it is mostly headed by a major.

According to a statement issued on Monday by army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, the deployment was carried out on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, as part of Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and democratic stability.

This newspaper reported how Nigeria foiled an attempted coup in Benin last year.

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Ms Anele, a colonel, explained that the troops were not directly involved in election conduct duties. She said they were strategically positioned to provide “a stabilising presence before, during and after the electoral process.”

“The deployment was aimed at deterring potential security threats, reinforcing public confidence and supporting a peaceful democratic transition in line with Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation,” Ms Anele said.

She added that the troops, operating under Operation ATILEHIN ALAFIYA II, maintained a high level of operational readiness throughout their stay in Benin by conducting patrols, monitoring key locations and sustaining a visible security presence across critical areas within the Cotonou metropolis and surrounding areas.

The army said the operation culminated in the successful provision of security support during the presidential inauguration ceremony of President Romuald Wadagni.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu.

“Nigerian Army personnel were deployed in the early hours of the day to strategic locations, including the main inauguration venue and other designated points, establishing a comprehensive and layered security architecture that ensured a peaceful and hitch-free event.”

Ms Anele said the commanding officer of the team exercised direct operational oversight at the venue, while other troops occupied multiple static positions. Mobile patrol teams were also said to have conducted area domination operations to enhance situational awareness and deter criminal elements throughout the ceremony.

The army described the mission as a demonstration of its rapid deployment capability, operational professionalism and readiness to support regional peace initiatives.

“It also highlights Nigeria’s leadership role in promoting democratic governance and stability within the West African sub-region,” the statement said.

Ms Anele said the army reaffirmed its commitment to working with regional partners and stakeholders to ensure peace and security across the region in line with the objectives of the Economic Community of West African States.

According to her, the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops for their “discipline, resilience and exemplary conduct,” noting that their performance reflected the core values and operational excellence of the Nigerian Army.