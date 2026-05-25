Security forces have launched an operation to rescue people abducted in the early hours of Monday from a Kwara State community.

Yashikira town in the northern district of Kwara was thrown into panic by the midnight attack.

According to information gathered from residents, the attack began around 12:40 a.m. and lasted until about 2:25 a.m. with heavy gunfire echoing across the community and forcing many residents to flee into the bushes.

The attackers were said to have invaded the palace area, burnt several vehicles and vandalised parts of the emir’s residence, including the living quarters.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The terrorists also attempted to raid the local police stations but were repelled.

Sources further disclosed that 10 people were abducted during the incident, including the wives and children of the emir, as well as residents around the palace.

However, later reports disclosed that the military and police have established a cordon in the area as part of the efforts to rescue the kidnapped persons.

ALSO READ: Sokoto govt mum as residents observe funeral prayer for emir murdered by kidnappers

The police and local authorities were yet to issue official statements on the incident as of the time of this report.

The attack had created fear and tension within Yashikira, as residents called for urgent intervention from security agencies and government authorities to prevent further attacks and secure the release of those abducted.

Community leaders and concerned residents appealed to the military, police, and other security operatives to intensify efforts in safeguarding lives and property in the area.

“We urgently appeal to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, rescue the victims, and restore peace to Yashikira,” a resident said.