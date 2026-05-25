Leicester City have confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo will leave the club following the expiration of his loan spell, as the former Premier League champions begin a major squad restructuring after their relegation to League One.

The Foxes announced the development on Sunday in their official retained and released list, confirming the departure of several senior players alongside the return of multiple loanees to their parent clubs.

Aribo, who spent the season at Leicester on loan from Southampton, is now expected to return to St Mary’s, where he still has a contract running until June 2026.

In a statement published on the club’s official website, Leicester confirmed that the Super Eagles midfielder was among the temporary players leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

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“In addition to those players, the loan spells of Jordan James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Aribo, Dujuan Richards and Divine Mukasa will all end and see the players return to their parent clubs,” the statement read.

Aribo’s Leicester future ends after Relegation setback

Aribo’s departure had increasingly looked inevitable following Leicester’s disappointing campaign, which ended in relegation to England’s third tier.

The 29-year-old midfielder had initially arrived with hopes of helping stabilize the club during a turbulent season, bringing valuable Premier League and international experience to the squad.

However, discussions over a permanent transfer reportedly failed to progress, with growing indications that the Nigerian international was unwilling to continue playing in League One at this stage of his career.

For Leicester, the retained list signals the beginning of a major rebuild as the club attempts to recover from one of the most difficult periods in its modern history.

The club confirmed that 10 senior men’s first-team players will officially depart this summer following the expiration of their contracts, while extension clauses have been activated for several academy prospects as part of a long-term restructuring strategy.

Among the notable departures is club captain Ricardo Pereira, who leaves after eight seasons and more than 200 appearances for the Foxes. Senior players Patson Daka, Jordan Ayew, Jamaal Lascelles, and academy graduate Wanya Marçal are also set to move on.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begović remains in negotiations over a possible contract extension.

Aribo faces uncertain Southampton Future

Aribo’s immediate future now shifts back to Southampton, though uncertainty still surrounds his long-term role at the club.

Since joining Southampton from Rangers FC in 2022 after winning the Scottish Cup and reaching the UEFA Europa League final, the Nigerian midfielder has experienced mixed fortunes in England.

Despite flashes of quality and versatility across midfield and attacking positions, Aribo has struggled to fully establish himself consistently amid managerial changes and Southampton’s fluctuating fortunes.

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder remains an important figure within the Nigerian national team setup and was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Aribo is expected to attract interest from clubs across England and Europe, particularly given his experience at both Premier League and international level.

For now, however, the midfielder’s brief spell at Leicester has officially come to an end as the Foxes begin a sweeping rebuild aimed at returning quickly to the upper levels of English football.