The Sokoto State Government is yet to speak on the reported killing of the kidnapped Emir of Sabon Birni, Isa Bawa, who recently begged for his rescue in a video shared by his kidnappers.

Residents of Sabon Birni on Thursday performed a funeral prayer, known as Salat al-Gha’ib, for the murdered emir.

The prayer is usually performed in absentia for a Muslim who died where there are no Muslims to pray for them.

The prayer was performed after a report that the emir had been killed and buried by his abductors in the bush.

The state government has neither confirmed nor denied the report that the emir was killed Wednesday afternoon by the bandits.

The state’s commissioner for information, Sambo Danchadi, did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages from PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday and Thursday morning for comment on the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident and declined further comments.

But Sabon Birni Emirate officials said they were told about the killing on Wednesday while they were preparing to deliver a N60 million and five motorcycles as demanded by the abductors as ransom .

The bandits released a video last Wednesday with Mr Bawa begging the authorities in Sokoto to secure his release.

He said the time set by the bandits for his release or execution elapsed on that day.

Mr Bawa and his son were kidnapped on 18 July while travelling from the state capital to Sabon Birni after a private visit.

Kidnapped son released

Meanwhile, the emir’s abducted son has been released by his abductors after the payment of a ransom.

The son, identified as Kabiru, was kidnapped alongside his father, who was killed and buried by the abductors in the forest.

An official of the Sabon Birni Emirate, Shuaibu Gwanda, told reporters that Mr Kabiru was released on Wednesday.

He said the bandits collected N60 million and five motorcycles as ransom before releasing Mr Kabiru.

He said Mr Kabiru was taken to a medical facility in Sokoto town for treatment after his release.

PDP, Wamakko mourn late emir

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the deceased emir.

The PDP in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hassan Sahabi, described the emir as a distinguished gentleman and respected traditional ruler, who contributed immensely to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate and Nigeria.

“Sokoto Caliphate has indeed lost a father and a respected leader, who lived a life of service to the Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity, especially in the effort to combat insecurity in the state and the nation as a whole.

“The PDP Sokoto State chapter, prays Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus and to give his household and the entire state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Late Sarkin Gobir was kidnapped, along with his biological son some weeks ago, a regrettable incident that PDP views as part of the unfortunate and condemnable insecurity situation bedeviling the nation, our dear state and the Sokoto Eastern Zone in particular,” the PDP said in the statement.

The senator for Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko, also described the death of the emir as shocking and unfortunate.

Mr Wamakko’s spokesperson, Bashar Abubakar, said the lawmaker described the killing as a cowardly act of the bandits.

“The shocking news of the passing away of the traditional ruler in the area on Wednesday, said the unfortunate incident that occurred was a barbaric and cowardly act of the bandits which must not go unpunished

“Senator Wamakko described the deceased as a leader with a good heart for his subjects and also a peace-loving gentleman even as he added that he will continue to be remembered for his good works.

“Senator Wamakko prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the late traditional ruler Isah Muhammadu Bawa and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The senator said they will continue to advise the government at all levels to intensify more efforts towards bringing an end to the banditry menace that is bedeviling the Northern religion and the country as a whole,” the statement said.

