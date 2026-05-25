The Nigerian Army has alerted residents of the North-east region to plans by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists to carry out suicide bombing and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks ahead of the Eid-Kabir celebrations.

However, it says it has deployed troops and surveillance assets to forestall the threats.

In a security advisory issued on Monday, the Headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force in the region, said credible intelligence indicated that insurgents could attempt isolated attacks on civilian targets, especially in crowded locations during the festive period.

The Army assured residents that comprehensive security measures had been activated across the theatre of operations to ensure peaceful celebrations on Wednesday, 28 May 2026.

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“Credible intelligence available to the Command indicates the possibility of isolated attempts by remnant Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilian targets using suicide bombers and IEDs, particularly in areas of high population concentration,” the joint operation spokesperson, Sani Uba, stated in the advisory.

According to him, troops have been “forward-deployed” to critical and vulnerable areas across all sectors, while Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets have been fully activated to monitor threats and support ongoing operations.

The command added that patrols had been intensified, with security forces working closely with sister agencies, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and community vigilance groups to prevent any security breach during the celebrations.

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The Army also advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, especially at night and in areas with limited security presence.

It urged members of the public to conduct Eid prayers and festivities close to their homes, avoid large gatherings where possible, and promptly report suspicious persons, movements, or unattended objects to security agencies.

Residents were equally cautioned against spreading unverified information capable of causing panic, while traditional rulers, religious leaders, media organisations, and community stakeholders were urged to support ongoing security efforts through timely intelligence sharing.

The joint operation reassured residents that troops remained on standby and fully prepared to deny terrorists freedom of action throughout the Eid period.