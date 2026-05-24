The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to “immediately disclose the identities of all local contractors, subcontractors, consultants, vendors, and other entities that benefited from the payments under the National Public Security Communication System project in Abuja, commonly referred to as the $460 million Abuja CCTV Project.”

The Federal Ministry of Finance, in response to SERAP’s contempt proceedings, had recently disclosed that: “Records from the Ministry of Police Affairs indicate that while local subcontractors may have been engaged, there is an absence of detailed subcontracting records identifying specific local companies that received funds directly from the Chinese loan.”

The Ministry made the disclosure in a letter dated 15 May 2026 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, R. O. Omachi.

Responding, SERAP in a letter dated 23 May 2026 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “We are concerned that although the judgment was delivered in May 2023, the Ministry only released some information after we commenced contempt proceedings and served a Notice to Show Cause in January 2026.”

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According to SERAP, “Nigerians still do not know exactly the names of local contractors for the project. The absence of this information raises serious concerns about record keeping, transparency and accountability, and whether the project was implemented in a manner consistent with the public interest.”

On 15 May 2023, the Federal High Court ordered the Ministry of Finance to disclose the total amount paid under the $460 million Abuja CCTV loan, the identities of local and Chinese contractors who received the funds, the status of the project’s implementation, and details relating to the N1.5 billion reportedly paid for the Code of Conduct Bureau headquarters project.

SERAP said, “The details provided amount to only partial compliance with Justice Emeka Nwite’s judgment. Key questions remain unanswered, and further clarification is needed to ensure full and effective compliance with the judgment.”

SERAP’s letter, read in part: “We would be grateful if the requested details are provided within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall proceed with our contempt proceedings against the Federal Ministry of Finance for failure to fully and effectively comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court.”

“SERAP appreciates the steps taken by the Ministry to provide some information concerning the Chinese loan drawdown, counterpart funding arrangements, and certain records on equipment deliveries connected with the project.”

“However, there is still no explanation regarding the missing 6,035 items as part of the status of implementation of the project. It remains unclear whether the items were subsequently delivered, whether payment was made for them, whether the contractor defaulted, whether Nigeria suffered any financial loss, and whether any steps were taken to recover public funds.”

“The Ministry lists items reportedly delivered in 2013. However, it has failed to clarify how many cameras were installed, if any; where they were installed; whether the cameras are currently operational; and whether the project delivered value for money.”

“The inability or failure to disclose these records raises serious public interest concerns about record keeping, contract administration, and accountability for public expenditure.”

“For a project financed through public borrowing—debt Nigerians continue to repay—full transparency over all beneficiaries, foreign and domestic, is essential. Nigerians have the right to know how public funds were spent, who received them, and what was delivered in return.”

“Compliance with court judgments is fundamental to the rule of law and constitutional governance. Government agencies cannot selectively comply with judicial orders or release partial information while withholding records central to public accountability.”

“Full implementation of Justice Emeka Nwite’s judgment is necessary not only to uphold the public’s right to information, but also to strengthen confidence in the judiciary and reinforce the accountability of public institutions under the law.”

“Failure to fully comply with Justice Emeka Nwite’s judgment risks undermining the authority of the courts, weakening democratic accountability, and denying Nigerians access to information on the use of public resources.”

“The urgency of full disclosure is heightened by the continuing security crisis across Nigeria, including persistent insecurity in Abuja, where the project was specifically intended to strengthen surveillance, public safety, and emergency response.”

“Residents of the Federal Capital Territory and several states, including Benue and Oyo, continue to face abductions, violent crime, and other serious threats to safety, while communities across the country grapple with widespread insecurity and loss of lives.”

“Against this backdrop, Nigerians are entitled to know whether the Abuja CCTV project was fully delivered, whether it became operational, whether the infrastructure is functional, and whether the huge public investment achieved the promised security outcomes.”

“Where hundreds of millions of dollars were borrowed in the name of public safety, transparency is essential. Accountability becomes even more urgent when insecurity persists despite such significant public expenditure.”

“Nigerians deserve clear answers about what was delivered, who benefited financially, whether the project became fully operational, and whether the funds invested improved security in Abuja and across the country.”

“The Federal Government should seize this opportunity to fully comply with Justice Emeka Nwite’s judgment, disclose all outstanding records, and reassure Nigerians that public resources allocated in the name of security were lawfully spent and effectively used.”

“SERAP notes the disclosures that the Federal Government received US$399.5 million from the Export-Import Bank of China for the National Public Security Communication System (commonly referred to as the Abuja CCTV Project).”

“According to the Ministry, the funds were drawn down in ten instalments between March 2011 and December 2013. The letter also confirms that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Police Affairs, contributed US$70.5 million as counterpart funding, representing 15% of the total project cost of US$470 million.”

“The naira equivalent paid was ₦10.68 billion, at an exchange rate of ₦150/$1, including a 1% Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commission.”

“The Ministry also confirms that the principal contractor for the project is ZTE Corporation of China, with payments made through Bank of China, Shenzhen Branch. However, while the Ministry says local subcontractors ‘may have been engaged,’ it claims it has no detailed records identifying local companies paid from the loan.”

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“According to the Ministry, several equipment items—including GOTA phones, data cards, PC servers, LED monitors, cables, and related communications infrastructure—were delivered. Inventory records show 61,970 units delivered out of 68,005 expected, leaving 6,035 units outstanding.”

“The Ministry further clarifies that the ₦1.5 billion mobilisation payment for the Code of Conduct Bureau headquarters was not part of the Chinese loan arrangement.”

SERAP, therefore, urged Mr Oyedele and the Federal Ministry of Finance to fully, effectively, and urgently implement the judgment of the Federal High Court ordering disclosure of information relating to the Abuja CCTV project, including by:

Publishing the names of all Nigerian companies, subcontractors, consultants, and vendors involved in the project. Disclosing the amount paid to each contractor or subcontractor and the nature of work performed. Provide details of the status of implementation of the project by releasing the certificates of completion, and accounting for the 6,035 project items identified as undelivered.