The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cleared former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen for its presidential primary election.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The three aspirants were screened on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said that a total of 513 aspirants were cleared to contest the House of Representatives primary elections nationwide.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the statement, 109 aspirants were cleared for the Senate primaries, while 80 governorship aspirants were also successfully screened and cleared.

The party disclosed that its presidential primary election had been scheduled for Monday, May 25, in line with the timetable approved by its leadership.

(NAN)