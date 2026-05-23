President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday receive the Certificate of Returns and flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The presentation will take place in Abuja, following the nationwide collation of the party’s presidential primary election results.

This is contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mr Onanuga, the APC Presidential Primary Elections Committee will formally present the certificate and party flag to the President at the event.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC), National Assembly members, and other party stalwarts are expected to attend the ceremony, slated for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The ruling party held its presidential primary election across the country on Saturday.

(NAN)