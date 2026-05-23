The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has explained why it denied senior African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders access to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai in its custody, insisting the decision was procedural and not political.

The clarification came after the ADC accused the ICPC of intimidation on Friday, when its delegation led by former Osun State Governor and ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola was barred from meeting Mr El-Rufai at the commission’s Abuja headquarters.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, the ADC said the party had formally notified the ICPC of the visit but was “denied access without any reasonable explanation.” The delegation also included Mr Abdullahi and Salihu Lukman, Secretary of the ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee.

The party said tension escalated when “no fewer than three truckloads of armed police officers” arrived at the facility while its leaders waited. It described the deployment as “unnecessary and disproportionate to the peaceful presence of unarmed opposition leaders,” adding that it created an “unmistakable impression” that authorities feared public outrage.

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Access denied over ‘security protocols’

The ICPC, however, maintained that access to detainees is guided by “strict operational protocols, especially in cases involving high-profile suspects.” It said the ADC delegation failed to comply with its established visitation and security procedures.

The commission dismissed claims that Mr El-Rufai was being denied food or medical care. It said his family members had visited several times to deliver meals during approved hours and that he had been taken to doctors of his choice under supervision.

It said Mr El-Rufai continues to have access to lawyers, family, and medical personnel within guidelines.

The ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, disclosed to PUNCH Online on Saturday while reacting to allegations by the ADC that its leaders were harassed and denied access during a visit to the former governor on Friday.

According to Mr Odey, the commission had formally replied to the ADC after receiving a letter requesting permission for some party leaders to visit Mr El-Rufai.

“Yes, we denied them. They wrote to us saying that they wanted to come and visit El-Rufai. They listed those people who came, Aregbesola, Abolaji Abdullahi and others.

We got their letter on the 20th or thereabouts and replied to them on the 21st that they should not come because the court order was specific,” he said.

He explained that the court order only allowed access to El-Rufai’s immediate family members, legal counsel and medical doctors.

“The access is limited to the category of his immediate family members, his legal counsel and his medical doctors. Based on the court order, under the circumstances, we are not able to grant them their request to visit,” he stated.

Mr Odey insisted that the commission would continue to obey the court order restricting access to the former governor.

“We will not allow them. The court was specific, saying that the category of persons allowed by the court is his immediate family, his lawyers and his doctors. Anybody outside that category, we do not have the authority of the court to grant access,” he said.

Concerns over El-Rufai’s wellbeing

The ADC said its request followed “mounting concerns” over Mr El-Rufai’s wellbeing and reports of restrictions on family and medical access. It cited earlier complaints by his wife, Asiya El-Rufai, who alleged she was prevented from delivering food to him. The party also claimed “court-ordered medical access was being frustrated through administrative obstruction.”

“Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is not a fugitive. He voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities,” the ADC said. “Under the Constitution, he is entitled to dignity, medical care, family access, and fair treatment under the law. What we are witnessing increasingly appears to be punishment by process.”

Party demands ‘unrestricted access’

The party demanded “immediate unrestricted access” to Mr El-Rufai by his family, doctors, lawyers, and political associates, warning that anything less “will only reinforce public perception that state institutions are being weaponised against opposition voices.”

El-Rufai’s legal battles

Mr El-Rufai, who governed Kaduna between 2015 and 2023, is facing three corruption trials s multiple allegations, including abuse of office, money laundering, and diversion of public funds.

The charges followed a 2024 Kaduna State House of Assembly probe that accused his administration of mismanaging about N423 billion. He has pleaded not guilty.

The former governor formally defected to the ADC last year after falling out with the APC leadership. His son, Bello El-Rufai, also defected to the ADC and has criticised what he called the “humiliation” of his father.

Opposition figures have framed the prosecution as part of a broader crackdown on critics of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 elections. The ICPC has consistently denied allegations of mistreatment, insisting due process is being followed.