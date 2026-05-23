Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has emerged the state’s APC candidate for the governorship election in 2027.

The Enugu State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, led by Danmalikin Hausa, announced this on Friday in Enugu.

Mr Hausa disclosed that 397,370 accredited party faithful participated across the 260 wards in the state during Thursday’s primary election.

The committee chairman described the primary as peaceful and credible and commended the governor, party leaders and faithful for a successful exercise in the state.

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“Enugu State APC is a well-coordinated chapter where internal democracy, consensus-building, discipline, synergy and peace reign supreme.

“The whole exercise has been rancour-free and indeed a carnival of sorts,” he said.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu and the Nentawe Yilwatda-led national executive of the party for providing exemplary leadership that ensured peaceful and credible primaries at the subnational level.

Mbah speaks on victory

In his remarks, Governor Mbah thanked Enugu State APC for affirming him as the party’s governorship candidate.

The governor described the endorsement as a defining moment for the party and its supporters.

He praised Mr Tinubu’s leadership and that of the APC at the national level for fostering unity and inclusion within the party.

According to him, the event reflected the progressive philosophy of the APC and demonstrated the commitment, sacrifice, maturity and dialogue that had strengthened cohesion among party members across the state.

“What is happening here is more than a political gathering; it is the coming together of a common purpose and a collective force that is beginning to define a new future for us,” Mr Mbah said.

He noted that although the journey ahead would not be easy, party members remained determined and prepared for the task ahead.

The governor said he accepted the nomination with humility and gratitude, stressing that there was never a sense of entitlement in his ambition.

“I humbly accept this nomination with full awareness of the expectations that come with it,” he stated.

Reflecting on the political journey of the last three years, Mr Mbah said his administration remained committed to transparency, accountability and service-driven governance.

He added that the administration had delivered on campaign promises through policies and infrastructure development across all sectors of the state.

(NAN)