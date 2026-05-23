The All Progressives Congress (APC), has fixed Sunday, 24 May, for the collation and official declaration of results from its presidential primary election.

According to an invitation issued by the party’s National Secretariat, the exercise will take place at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, beginning from 10:00 a.m.

The party stated that the event is strictly by invitation, with attendance limited to key stakeholders involved in the presidential primary process and other designated guests.

“Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are invited to the collation and declaration of the Party’s Presidential Primary Election results by the Presidential Primary Election Committee,” the notice read.

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The invitation, signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, listed expected attendees to include members of the National Working Committee (NWC), National Caucus, National Executive Committee (NEC), serving APC lawmakers, members of the Federal Executive Council, diplomatic representatives, election observers, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also extended invitations to selected representatives of women groups, youth organisations, persons with disabilities, media professionals, and social media influencers, reflecting what it described as a broad stakeholder engagement for the exercise.

Accreditation for invited guests is expected to commence from 7:00 a.m. at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, from where attendees will be transported to the venue of the event.

State coordinators and collation officers have been directed to arrive in Abuja by Saturday evening ahead of the commencement of the collation and declaration process.

The development comes as the party prepares to conduct its presidential primary election on Saturday, 23 May, ahead of the official collation and announcement of results the following day.

The APC presidential race currently has two aspirants seeking the party’s ticket: incumbent President Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo, a trader from Edo State.

The party has also opted for the direct primary system for its 2026 presidential primary election, paving the way for all registered party members nationwide to participate in selecting the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election.