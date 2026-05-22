The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its governorship primaries in Kwara and Bauchi states to Friday, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The party also rescheduled the State House of Assembly primaries for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday.

In the statement issued on Thursday from the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Mr Morka said the decision was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) following consultations with stakeholders.

The decision, he said, was taken “in furtherance of the party’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process.”

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Kwara: Aspirants step down for Seriki

In Kwara State, the postponement caused confusion as party members had already gathered in several wards, with voting reportedly underway or about to commence in some areas.

Shortly after the announcement, at least eight governorship aspirants stepped down in support of Yahaya Seriki, according to reports by several media outlets and party sources.

Those who withdrew include Wale Sulaiman, Mohammed Bio, Toyin Alabi, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Ahmad Mahmoud, Aisha Patigi, Salako Oluwatoyin, and House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

Bauchi: Protests over alleged imposition

In Bauchi State, supporters of aspirant Nura Soro staged protests at the hotel accommodating the electoral committee, alleging attempts to influence the process.

“We want a peaceful, free, fair and credible primary election. We do not want imposition,” one supporter said.

Candidates emerge in 25 states

However, the APC produced governorship candidates in 25 states on Thursday, with several incumbent governors and prominent aspirants securing tickets across the country.

In Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori polled 345,375 votes in a direct primary and described the exercise as “transparent and exemplary.”

In Lagos, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat defeated Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, polling 657,917 votes against one.

In Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, an ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, emerged with 268,497 votes after Governor Siminalayi Fubara withdrew from the race on Wednesday night, citing “peace and unity.”

In Gombe, Jamilu Gwamna defeated former ministers Isa Pantami and Saidu Alkali with 247,161 votes.

Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dikko Radda of Katsina, Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano were affirmed as candidates in their states, while Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) emerged as the consensus candidate in Ogun State. Governor Peter Mbah also secured the APC ticket in Enugu State.

In Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli emerged as the candidate after polling 578,143 votes. He defeated Senator Fatai Buhari, who scored 37,265 votes, and former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu who polled 19,193 votes.

No governorship primaries were conducted in the eight off-cycle states — Kogi, Edo, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo — which operate on separate electoral calendars following previous court decisions.

In Nasarawa State, late arrival of electoral materials delayed proceedings, with voting expected to continue on Friday.

Presidential primary committees constituted

The APC also announced committees for its presidential primary scheduled for 23 May.

Former Senate President Pius Anyim will chair the Presidential Primary Election Committee, while former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari will head the Appeal Committee.

The party said direct primaries would be conducted across its 8,809 wards nationwide. President Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo are the known aspirants.