The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for the direct primary system for its 2026 presidential primary election, paving the way for all registered party members nationwide to participate in selecting the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election

The development followed the completion of the screening of presidential aspirants and forms part of the party’s ongoing nationwide primary elections, which began last Friday with the conduct of House of Representatives primaries.

The party subsequently held Senate primaries on Monday before proceeding with state assemblies, governorship and presidential contests in phases across the country.

The decision was contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, alongside the release of detailed guidelines for the exercise and the inauguration of committees to oversee the process.

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The guidelines, signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the arrangements in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act and its resolve to conduct what it described as a transparent and credible primary election.

Under the adopted framework, voting will be conducted simultaneously across the country’s 8,809 wards, with all registered APC members eligible to cast ballots for the aspirant of their choice.

The APC presidential race currently has two aspirants seeking the party’s ticket: incumbent President Bola Tinubu and a trader from Edo State, Stanley Osifo.

According to the document, results generated at the ward level will first be collated at the local government level before being forwarded to state coordinators for onward transmission to the Presidential Primary Election Committee in Abuja on 24 May.

The party named former Senate President, Pius Anyim, as chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee.

Other members are former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Senate Leader Victor Ndoma-Egba, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Kogi governor Idris Wada, and former Kwara deputy governor Grace Titi Laoye-Ponle. The committee secretary is Sanusi Musa.

For the appeal committee, the APC appointed former Katsina governor Aminu Bello Masari as chairman, while Samuel Piwuna will serve as secretary. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, was also listed as a member.

The party also announced the appointment of coordinators and collation officers for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Those named include Imo governor Hope Uzodimma for Imo, Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for Kwara, Adamawa governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for Adamawa, Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for Kano, Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Lagos, Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara for Rivers, and Coordinating Minister of Health Muhammad Ali Pate for Bauchi State.

Others appointed are former Osun governor Adegboyega Oyetola for Osun, former Oyo governorship candidate Teslim Folarin for Oyo, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu for Abia, and former FCT senator Phillip Aduda for the Federal Capital Territory.

The APC said the responsibility for organising and supervising the direct primary in each state and the FCT would rest on the appointed state coordinators and collation officers.