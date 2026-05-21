The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as its candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District for the 2027 general election, setting up what is expected to become one of Nigeria’s most closely watched senatorial contests.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, the incumbent senator of the district, emerged through a district-wide affirmation exercise conducted across the 57 wards.

The exercise ended with the collation of results at Kahal Cinema in Okene, where party leaders, supporters, stakeholders, and electoral observers gathered for the announcement.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and journalists monitored the process across the district.

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Speaking after her affirmation, the senator described the outcome as a reflection of public confidence in her representation.

“This affirmation is a reflection of the trust and confidence the people of Kogi Central have continued to place in our collective vision for progress, inclusion and development,” she said.

“I am deeply humbled by the massive turnout across all 57 wards. This is not just about one individual; it is about our people coming together in unity to deepen democracy and build a stronger and more prosperous Kogi Central.”

She pledged to continue pursuing development-focused representation across the district.

“I accept this responsibility with gratitude and renewed commitment. By the grace of God and with the continued support of our people, we will remain focused on delivering sustainable development, justice and opportunities for everyone,” she added.

Her emergence comes days after former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary for thedistrict.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Bello secured 72,399 votes during the APC direct primary election conducted across the five local government areas in the district.

The former governor defeated Ibrahim Adoke and Momoh Obaro to clinch the APC ticket.

The development sets the stage for a high-profile political battle between two of the most influential political figures in Kogi State.

Mr Bello, who governed Kogi State between 2016 and 2024, is seeking to return to elective office amid ongoing corruption trials before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting him in two separate cases involving allegations of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and diversion of public funds running into over N190 billion.

In one of the cases, the anti-graft agency accused the former governor of laundering about N80.2 billion allegedly diverted from Kogi State funds during his administration.

The EFCC also filed another case involving alleged fraud and diversion of about N110.4 billion.

Mr Bello has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His emergence as APC candidate followed weeks of uncertainty after conflicting reports surfaced over his screening status within the ruling party.

At one point, a document circulated online listing him as “not cleared” for the APC senatorial primaries, although the party later proceeded with the election that produced him as candidate.

The coming contest is expected to revive the political rivalry between Mr Bello’s political camp and opposition forces in Kogi Central.

Ms Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawyer and social entrepreneur, became the first elected female senator from Kogi State after the Court of Appeal affirmed her victory in the 2023 senatorial election.

Before joining the Senate, she gained national prominence through advocacy campaigns, including calls for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and youth-focused development programmes.

Her tenure in the Senate has been marked by constituency projects, including digital learning initiatives, solar-powered water schemes, scholarships, and infrastructure interventions across Kogi Central.

But she has also been involved in controversies over her conduct in the chamber and was suspended for six months in March 2025 for rejecting the reallocation of her seat.

In recent months, the senator has also remained in the spotlight over political and legal disputes involving former Governor Bello, including a defamation case in which a Kogi State High Court awarded damages against her.

Political observers say the Kogi Central senatorial election could become one of the defining political contests of the 2027 cycle because of the personalities involved and the wider implications for political control in Kogi State.

Beyond Kogi, the PDP also produced several senatorial candidates across other states.

In Benue State, former First Lady Eunice Ortom emerged as PDP candidate for Benue North-West, while Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro secured the ticket for Benue South.

READ ALSO: APC clears Yahaya Bello for Kogi Central Senate primary

Former Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo was affirmed as PDP candidate for Gombe North Senatorial District.

In Imo State, former Deputy Governor Eze Madumere emerged as the PDP candidate for Imo East, while the party also announced Jones Onyereri and Mike Duru Ejiogu as candidates for Imo West and Imo North respectively.

The PDP also conducted senatorial primaries and affirmation exercises in Katsina, Ebonyi, and Abia states as political parties intensify preparations ahead of the 2027 elections.