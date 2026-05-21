The Oyo State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria while dismissing reports of another alleged mass kidnapping in parts of Ibadan as false.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on 19 May at about 6 p.m. when armed men invaded the premises of the institute located in the Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan and abducted two staff members.

The police said the chief security officer of the institute reported the incident at the Idi-Ayunre Divisional Police Headquarters, in Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, prompting an immediate response from operatives.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Preliminary findings revealed that about six armed men invaded the area before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbemiga, thereafter directed the deployment of tactical and intelligence teams, including operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The command said security operatives subsequently launched coordinated bush-combing operations across forest locations linked to the incident.

It added that during one of the operations on 20 May at about 8:10 a.m., operatives intercepted two individuals identified simply as Shehu and Abubakar.

The police said the suspects volunteered information that could lead operatives to the hideout of other members of the gang.

“However, while approaching the suspected location, the team came under gunfire attack from armed men believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate..

“The operatives responded professionally, repelled the attack and successfully extracted the two suspects, who are currently in custody of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation and intelligence exploitation,” the statement added

The command also dismissed reports circulating on some media and social media platforms alleging another mass abduction in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Oyo State Police Command categorically states that no such incident has been reported anywhere within Ibadan metropolis or its environs apart from the already reported CRIN incident presently receiving robust operational attention,” the statement said.

The police described the reports as false and misleading, warning that the spread of unverified information could create panic among residents and undermine ongoing security operations.

The command urged journalists, bloggers and social media users to verify security-related information before publication.

It also assured residents that security measures had been strengthened across the affected areas and other strategic locations in the state while efforts to rescue the abducted victims continue.

The incident highlights the growing security concerns in the state.

It came days after the abduction of school children and staff members from Community High School, LEA Basic School, Ahoro Esinele, and First Baptist School, Yawota, both in Oriire Local Government Area in Ogbomoso axis of the state.

In a horrific video that shocked many Nigerians, the abductors were seen behead one of the victims, a mathematics.

READ ALSO: Ademola Adeleke revives Safe School Initiative after Oyo school abduction

Many have called for urgent action of the government to address the deteriorating security situation in Oyo State, and across the country. The government has promised a safe and unconditional rescue of the victims.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said in a statement on Wednesday that the latest incident must not be treated as another routine tragedy, warning that continued attacks on schools and communities threatened national stability and public trust.