The Labour Party rescheduled the primary elections originally set for 27 and 29 May to 30 May.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party previously set 27 May for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly primaries and 29 May for the presidential and National Assembly primaries.

“Consequently, all primaries for the offices of President, Governor, Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly will now hold simultaneously on Saturday, May 30.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“This decision became necessary, following the coincidence of the earlier dates with two important national events.

“The May 27 date coincides with the 2026 Eid-el Kabir (Eid al-Adha) celebration, while May 29 marks the third anniversary of the inauguration of elected public office holders across the country.

“In consideration of the spiritual significance of the Sallah celebration and the national importance of the May 29 anniversary, the Labour Party has rescheduled these dates.

“As a people-oriented and responsive political party, we deemed it appropriate to adjust the schedule in order to enable members, aspirants, supporters and Nigerians generally to fully observe these important occasions,” Mr Asogwa stated.

He expressed regrets for any inconvenience the adjustment might cause the aspirants, stakeholders, supporters and members of the public, while appreciating their understanding and cooperation.

(NAN)