Senators have defended the National Assembly’s decision to prioritise constitutional amendments on the establishment of state police, saying the country’s worsening insecurity makes the proposal an urgent national priority.

The lawmakers gave the clarification in response to concerns that the National Assembly appeared to be focusing more on state police than on other constitutional amendment proposals.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his reaction, said insecurity remained the foremost concern of Nigerians.

Mr Bamidele, who spoke through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, said this was why priority seemed to be given to state police.

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The Senate leader, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, said the 10th National Assembly could not afford to downplay issues relating to state police.

This, he said, had even become necessary because the issue of state police was coming at a time when security challenges continued to threaten lives and property across the country.

Also, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South), dismissed suggestions that other constitutional amendment proposals had been abandoned.

Mr Moro explained that the Constitution Review Committee had deliberately segmented the amendment process to fast-track urgent issues, particularly those related to state police.

“We’re looking in all the directions of constitutional amendments. We decided to segment the amendment process because if we wait for every item to be concluded before submitting them, this legislative cycle may pass.

“So we’re taking the state police now, while other constitutional amendment proposals will follow very soon. In the next couple of months, they will also see the light of day,” he said.

Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) equally said that security remained the primary responsibility of the government, making the establishment of state police a necessary constitutional reform.

Mr Ndume, who chairs the Senate Committee on Army, said he had consistently advocated not only for state police but also for local government police to strengthen grassroots security.

“Security is number one. In fact, I have even been advocating for local government police because of the security situation in the country.

“The constitution was written by Nigerians and can be amended whenever necessary to meet the exigencies of the time.

“Anything that will improve the security of this country should be supported. Other aspects of constitutional amendment will still be pursued,” he said.

The senator urged Nigerians, particularly the media, to offer constructive suggestions to improve the proposed policing framework rather than merely criticising the initiative.

To Anthony Ani (APC-Ebonyi South), it was logical for the national assembly to address the most pressing constitutional issue first before moving to others.

“We have to think about security because it is a major challenge in this country. We cannot take everything at once.

“Once this issue is settled, we will continue with other constitutional amendment proposals,” Mr Ani said.

NAN reports that other alteration bills before the 10th National Assembly include a bill for 35 per cent affirmative action for women in appointments and a bill for special seats for women in the national assembly, one per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Others are the Bill for special seats for women in state assemblies – three per state, and the Bill for citizenship rights for women married to foreigners.

The Electoral and Political Reforms Bills include: a bill for independent candidacy; a bill for diaspora voting; a bill for electronic transmission of election results; and a bill to reduce the time for election petitions.

For local government autonomy, the bills are: the bill for financial autonomy of local governments, to abolish the Joint Account and the bill for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections.

The Bill for a single five-year tenure for local government chairmen, and those for the democratic guarantee of the local structure, the constitutional role for traditional rulers, and the recognition of local government as a third tier of government are also receiving the attention of the lawmakers.

(NAN)