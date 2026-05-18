The federal government says it is intensifying efforts to scale up caregiver training and certification as part of moves to professionalise caregiving services and strengthen Nigeria’s care economy.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said this on Monday at the National Caregivers Summit in Abuja.

The summit, themed “Future Now: Advancing Inclusive Value-based Parenting and Education for Every Nigerian Child,” is part of activities to commemorate the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim said caregiving, which traditionally placed a disproportionate burden on women and adolescent girls, must be repositioned as a structured and recognised profession with standards, dignity and investment.

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According to her, many women across the country are forced to sacrifice education, careers and economic opportunities to provide unpaid care for children, persons with disabilities and the elderly.

“No nation can attain sustainable prosperity when a significant segment of its productive population is constrained by invisible and unsupported care responsibilities,” she said.

The minister said the summit represented a strategic national response to the challenge, adding that caregiving is being formally recognised as a critical professional sector rather than an invisible domestic duty.

“Our vision is to empower thousands of Nigerian youths with employable and globally relevant skills in childcare, geriatric care, special needs support and community caregiving services,” she said.

She added that the initiative would create sustainable employment opportunities while enabling more women to participate fully in the economy, with the assurance that dependents would receive safe and professional care.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim also said the federal government is advancing plans to establish dedicated institutional departments on the care economy and women’s climate resilience and adaptation.

She explained that the proposed structures would be implemented in collaboration with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including Environment, Agriculture and Humanitarian Affairs, to ensure a coordinated national response to social and environmental challenges.

According to her, the reforms aim to strengthen social protection systems and build a more inclusive and resilient economy.

“Every child protected from exploitation, every girl empowered with education and digital literacy, and every caregiver equipped with professional skills represents another building block in the foundation of a peaceful, stable and economically resilient Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking on “Nigeria’s Care Sector: Realities and Possibilities,” Chief Executive Officer of Caring Africa, Blessing Adesiyan, said Nigeria currently lacks a national care policy and standardised childcare systems.

Ms Adesiyan said urgent reforms were needed to professionalise the sector and recognise unpaid care work as a key part of the national economy.

She emphasised that the country also lacked structured elder and disability care systems, formalised care workforce pathways, and adequate care infrastructure and investment.

According to her, most caregiving responsibilities are currently carried out by women, particularly mothers, without recognition, value or support.

She reiterated the need for reforms to ensure unpaid care work was properly recognised and integrated into national development planning.

Also speaking, the UN Women representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, emphasised the importance of the care economy in enabling women’s participation in politics, leadership and economic activities.

“The care economy is extremely important, especially for young women who want to grow in politics, leadership, and the economic space,” Ms Eyong said.

“Women need care and support systems to help them succeed in the roles they are expected to play.”

Ms Eyong commended the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development for elevating the care economy in the national discourse and pledged UN Women’s support for the initiative.

A Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF, Godwin Odo, also reaffirmed support for reforms aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s care economy and strengthening child protection systems.

Other highlights of the summit included panel discussions on the care economy in practice and consultations on the proposed care sector policy.

The summit brought together government officials, development partners, educators, students and caregivers to deliberate on inclusive family and social development policies.

(NAN)