Arthur Okonkwo has described his maiden invitation to the Nigeria national football team as an “incredible” moment after being named in the Super Eagles squad for this month’s Unity Cup in the United Kingdom.

The 24 year old Wrexham AFC goalkeeper is set for his first senior appearance for Nigeria after years of representing England at youth level during his development at Arsenal FC.

Speaking in an interview with NFF TV, Okonkwo expressed pride and excitement over finally getting the opportunity to represent Nigeria at senior international level.

“It is an honour to play for your country,” Okonkwo said.

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“I am so excited, and I can’t wait. I have been waiting for this moment for a while now, and to finally have the opportunity now, it is incredible.”

Beyond simply earning his first invitation, the young goalkeeper revealed his ambition to become a trusted and consistent figure for the national team in the years ahead.

“I want to be a consistent performer for the country. I want to be someone they can trust with their goal for every game,” he added.

“But there is a process before getting there. I want to work towards this and build the trust with the fans.”

Okonkwo’s invitation comes after an impressive campaign with Wrexham, where he played a key role in the club’s push for Premier League promotion.

The goalkeeper made 39 appearances during the season and kept 10 clean sheets, establishing himself as one of the most reliable performers in the squad during a historic campaign for the Welsh side.

Having previously represented England at several youth levels, including the Under-18 team, Okonkwo’s decision to commit his international future to Nigeria will be viewed as another major boost for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria enter the Unity Cup tournament as defending champions and will compete alongside Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India national football teams in the 2026 edition.

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The competition is also expected to provide opportunities for several new players to impress within the Super Eagles setup ahead of future international assignments and qualification campaigns.

For Okonkwo, however, the Unity Cup could mark the beginning of a long-awaited international journey with Nigeria after years of anticipation.