The Council of Legal Education has warned candidates awaiting Call to the Bar against the unauthorised use of barristers’ regalia – wig and grown. It cautioned that violations could affect their eligibility to qualify as legal practitioners.

The council issued the warning in a notice by its secretary and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho.

The council directed candidates who have already shared photographs, videos or other content showing themselves in legal regalia before their Call to the Bar to “forthwith take down all offending posts, photographs, videos and other related content from all social media and online platforms.”

The Council of Legal Education, which oversees the Nigerian Law School, observed “a rising and unacceptable trend” of candidates circulating invitations, photographs and videos of themselves dressed in full legal regalia while portraying themselves as qualified legal practitioners before the official Call to the Bar ceremonies, according to the statement.

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The council stated that some candidates also addressed themselves as “Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court and appended the title ‘Esquire’ to their names before being called to the Nigerian Bar.”

It noted that such conduct contravenes Section 22 of the Legal Practitioners Act.

The notice also condemned the practice of candidates wearing wigs and gowns with unauthorised, casual or non-prescribed clothing.

According to the council, such appearances are inconsistent with the dignity, decorum and established standards governing the use of legal regalia and contravene Rule 45 of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The council warned that failure to comply with the directive to remove the offending content could attract disciplinary action.

It added that non-compliance “may adversely affect the candidate’s eligibility and fitness for Call to the Bar.”

2026 call to Bar

The warning comes as the Council conducts the 2026 Call to the Bar ceremonies for candidates who passed the December 2025 Bar Final Examinations.

The ceremonies are scheduled to hold from 7 to 10 July at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja.

The Call to the Bar marks the final stage of legal training in Nigeria. Successful graduates of the Nigerian Law School are formally admitted to the Nigerian Bar by the Body of Benchers before they become qualified legal practitioners.

Until they are formally called to the Bar, candidates are not recognised as legal practitioners. They are therefore not entitled to present themselves as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, use the title “Esquire” in that capacity, or portray themselves as qualified lawyers.

The Council of Legal Education is the statutory body responsible for legal education in Nigeria. It oversees the Nigerian Law School, prescribes standards for legal training, accredits university law faculties and recommends successful candidates for Call to the Bar.

Although the council has not previously issued such notices ahead or during the Call to the Bar ceremonies, this year’s directive appears to be prompted by what it described as “a rising and unacceptable trend” of candidates sharing photographs and videos of themselves in legal regalia before their official admission to the Bar.

The council warned that candidates who fail to remove such content from social media could face disciplinary action that may affect their eligibility and fitness for Call to the Bar.