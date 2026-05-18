Six serving members of the House of Representatives in Benue State, believed to be loyal to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, have lost their bids to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for the 2027 general elections.

The outcome of the APC House of Representatives primaries conducted across the state on Saturday is widely viewed as a major political victory for Governor Hyacinth Alia in the prolonged supremacy battle between the governor and his predecessor, Mr Akume.

The primary elections also appeared to weaken recent calls for automatic tickets for serving lawmakers, a proposal publicly backed by the SGF during the party’s reconciliation efforts in the state.

The APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee for Benue State, led by Sabiu Mahuta, announced the results on Sunday in Makurdi.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Among the lawmakers who lost their return tickets were Austin Achado of Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, David Ogewu of Oju/Obi, Terseer Ugbor of Kwande/Ushongo, Sekav Iyortyom of Buruku, Dickson Tarkighir of Makurdi/Guma, and Sesoo Ikpagher of Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency.

Most of the defeated lawmakers are considered allies of the SGF.

The primaries, however, produced candidates largely believed to enjoy the support of Governor Alia.

In Gwer East/Gwer West, Mr Achado lost to Terhemba Nongo, who polled 17,429 votes against the incumbent’s 729 votes.

Mr Mahuta said elections in Gbemacha Ward were cancelled due to overvoting, while exercises in two other wards were disrupted after electoral materials were allegedly snatched.

In Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, Peter Ogbodo, a former commissioner in the Alia administration, defeated incumbent David Ogewu after polling 12,993 votes against Ogewu’s 120 votes.

Christopher Ikper won the Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency ticket with 37,844 votes, defeating Dickson Tarkighir, who scored 1,746 votes.

Similarly, Gideon Inyom secured the Buruku Federal Constituency ticket after polling 10,470 votes to defeat incumbent Sekav Iyortyom, who scored 1,396 votes.

In Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency, Livinus Tsar defeated incumbent Sesoo Ikpagher by a wide margin. Results from Mbavaa Ward showed Tsar polling 1,542 votes, while Ikpagher managed only five votes.

Kohol Iormem, a professor, also defeated incumbent Terseer Ugbor in the Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency contest.

Despite the setbacks suffered by many lawmakers linked to the SGF, his wife, Regina Akume, retained the APC ticket for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency after polling 19,638 votes.

Another serving lawmaker who retained her seat was Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President and current African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman, David Mark.

Mrs Onuh secured the APC ticket for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency after polling 17,451 votes.

Other incumbents who retained their tickets include Ojotu Ojema of Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency and Solomon Wombo of Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency.

Anthony Agom emerged winner of the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency primary after polling 19,124 votes.

The seat became vacant following the defection of incumbent Philip Agbese from the APC to the Labour Party before the primary.

The APC committee chairman, Mr Mahuta, said the winners satisfied both constitutional requirements and the party’s guidelines.

He explained that although the primaries were conducted on Saturday, many returning officers could not return immediately because of distance and security concerns in some parts of the state.

“We advised some returning officers to lodge in safe locations and return on Sunday for the collation and declaration of results,” he said.

The primaries were not without controversy.

In Buruku, the exercise was reportedly disrupted after results were allegedly snatched in one ward, while a presiding officer in another ward was accused of failing to return election materials.

Tension was also reported in Oju/Obi, where rival camps reportedly prepared for parallel declarations.

In Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, party members alleged that APC chairpersons from the three local government areas disappeared with election results, while armed men reportedly disrupted collation activities.

The outcome of the primaries has further highlighted the deep divisions within the Benue APC despite recent reconciliation efforts between Governor Alia and Mr Akume.

Only weeks ago, Mr Akume, during a peace meeting in Makurdi, claimed President Bola Tinubu had directed that all serving lawmakers and elected officials under the APC should automatically retain their tickets.

“But the governor said the issue of automatic tickets was beyond him and the SGF, stressing that both the President and the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, had made it clear there would be no automatic tickets in the party.

The latest primary results appear to have reinforced Governor Alia’s position and consolidated his influence over the party structure in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.