The rift within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened on Tuesday as two rival factions aligned with Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, organised separate state congresses and produced parallel executive committees.

Governor Alia’s camp held its congress at the IBB Square in Makurdi, where Benjamin Omale was returned as state chairperson. The Akume faction gathered at a separate venue in Makurdi and affirmed the Austin Agada-led State Executive Committee for another four-year term.

In a statement issued by his Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, Governor Alia commended party members for what he described as a peaceful and inclusive exercise.

“Today, I joined party leaders, delegates, and members of our great party at the APC State Congress in Benue, where Benjamin Omale was unanimously returned as State Chairman,” the governor said.

He congratulated the chairperson and the executive team, and praised the conduct of the congress, which he said reflected the party’s commitment to democracy and service.

He also acknowledged the presence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sam Egwu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) election committee, chaired by Auwal Isheye, with Tijani Abdullahi serving as Secretary.

The NWC election committee oversaw the state congress and screening of aspirants, while the Congress Screening Appeal Committee, led by Mohammed Danbata and Secretary Umar Abubakar, invited aggrieved aspirants to submit petitions following the screening.

The governor urged party members to remain united and called for continued support for President Bola Tinubu, expressing confidence in the president’s policies and leadership.

At the parallel congress, the Akume faction announced the affirmation of the Austin Agada-led executive through a voice vote. In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dan-Morgan Ihomun, the faction described the exercise as orderly and in line with party procedures.

The statement said statutory delegates and stakeholders from across the state attended the congress and pledged loyalty to President Tinubu and Mr Akume, whom they regard as the party leader in the state.

While Mr Akume did not attend, prominent loyalists present included former Second Republic senator Jack Tilley-Gyado, current Zone B senator Titus Zam, Michael Kaase, DMathias Byuan, Pius Akutah, and Patricia Kupchi, among others.

Among the confirmed executive members of the Akume-aligned committee are Austin Agada, State Chairman; Aluga Benedict, Deputy Chairman; and Donard Gbugho, Secretary, alongside other state officers and zonal leaders.

The development mirrors earlier episodes in the state chapter, in which disputes over party structure and control have led to competing claims to legitimacy.

While both factions declared their exercises peaceful and in compliance with party guidelines, the existence of parallel executives underscores the unresolved leadership struggle within the ruling party in Benue. Neither the national leadership of the APC nor the Independent National Electoral Commission had issued a formal position on the rival congresses as of press time.