The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday inaugurated the Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV Turn-In-Turn-Out transmission lines in Edo State to improve electricity supply.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ihovbor Transmission Substation in Benin, TCN Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sule Abdulaziz, said the project would enable the evacuation of an additional 600 megawatts of power into the national grid.

Mr Abdulaziz described the project as a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure and improving grid reliability nationwide.

According to him, the project links the existing Benin/Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line to the Ihovbor Transmission Substation through two new routes spanning about 14 kilometres.

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He said it would significantly boost TCN’s capacity to evacuate electricity generated by the Azura Power plant and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company facility.

“This project has increased the operational flexibility of the transmission network and strengthened power delivery resilience within the Benin corridor.

“It also enhances our ability to evacuate power from the Azura Power Plant and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company plant, helping to ease transmission bottlenecks, improve system reliability and provide distribution companies with more bulk electricity for nationwide supply,” he said.

The TCN boss assured that the project would translate into improved electricity supply, noting that the infrastructure had already been energised before the official inauguration.

“We are going to evacuate more power, meaning Nigerians will enjoy improved electricity supply.

“The line is already in service, and people have started to experience the impact. The project was completed on 23 April,” he said.

Mr Abdulaziz added that the project would enhance the efficiency of power wheeling from the Benin axis to other parts of the country.

Responding to concerns about distribution, he said TCN’s role was limited to transmitting electricity from generation companies to load centres.

“Our responsibility is to transmit power from generators to load centres, while distribution companies deliver it to end users. This will ensure more industries and households receive electricity,” he said.

Host community requests for job opportunities

Earlier, the Managing Director of Energo Nigeria, the project contractor, Predrag Mihel, said the project involved the construction of about 14 kilometres of 330kV double-circuit transmission line, comprising 30 towers and foundations.

Mr Mihel said the line, carrying twin Bison conductors, would support the evacuation of about 1.5 gigawatts of electricity from the NIPP and Azura power plants into the national grid.

“This project is not only a technical achievement but also a product of trust, teamwork and strong collaboration between TCN and Energo.

“We are proud to have delivered this critical infrastructure in line with TCN’s standards and expectations,” he said.

Also speaking, the TCN General Manager for the Benin Region, Charles Iwuamadi, said the project marked a major expansion of transmission capacity in the region.

“We are adding over 600 megawatts of wheeling capacity in this corridor,” Mr Iwuamadi said.

The Community Head of Ihovbor/Evbueka, Fortune Igbinakenzua, appealed to TCN to prioritise employment opportunities for indigenes and improve electricity supply to the host community.

Represented by his aide, Eliot Imafido, Mr Igbinakenzua decried the erratic power supply in the area.

“We host generation and transmission infrastructure, yet we do not enjoy a stable electricity supply.

“The situation is discouraging, and we urge TCN to ensure improved power supply to Ihovbor,” he said.

(NAN)