Team Nigeria continued its strong outing at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, winning gold in the women’s 4x100m relay and silver in the men’s event on Day Four of the competition.

The Nigerian women’s quartet of Rosemary Nwankwo, Jennifer Chukwuka Obi, Rosemary Chukwuma and Miracle Ezechukwu delivered a record-breaking performance to defend Nigeria’s title in the event.

The team clocked 42.94 seconds to win gold ahead of Liberia and host nation Ghana. The time also made Nigeria the first women’s team to run under 43 seconds at the African Athletics Championships.

The victory added to Nigeria’s growing medal tally in Accra and further underlined the country’s strength in relay events on the continent.

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In the men’s 4x100m final, Nigeria settled for silver after a dramatic race that saw Côte d’Ivoire snatch gold in 38.52 seconds.

The Nigerian team of Favour Ashe, James Taiwo Emmanuel, Tejiri Godwin and Chidera Ezeakor finished second in 38.70 seconds.

Ezeakor produced a strong anchor leg to overtake Ghana and secure silver for Nigeria, although the Ivorians proved too strong in the final stretch.

Nigeria’s relay success continues an impressive campaign in Ghana, following earlier victories in the mixed 4x400m relay and the women’s 100m hurdles with Tobi Amusan.

Nigeria’s athletes have remained among the standout performers at the championships, with medals coming across sprint, relay, hurdles and field events.

With more finals still ahead in Accra, Team Nigeria will now aim to build on its momentum as the competition enters its closing stages.