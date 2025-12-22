The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said it recorded 131 vandalism incidents across its network from January to November 2025.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Suleiman Abdulaziz, disclosed this on Sunday in his end of the year message.

“From January to November 2025 alone, the company recorded 131 vandalism incidents across its network,” he said.

Vandalism has become a significant threat to Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

In January 2025, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said over N9 billion was spent to restore vandalised power infrastructure in the northern part of Nigeria in 2024.

Mr Abdulaziz said vandalism continues to be a thorny issue in the affairs of TCN.

He said the management is however working closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), other security operatives, and vigilante groups in some communities to curb this menace.

“We will continue to intensify sensitisation campaigns and community engagement efforts to curb this trend and safeguard our critical infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting some of the progress made in the year, Mr Abdulaziz said on 4 March 2025, TCN transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5.801.84MW with a maximum daily energy of 128,370.75MWh delivered nationwide; the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.

Between January and November 2025, he said they commissioned eighty-two new power transformers, adding over 8,500MVA to the grid, “a major boost to reliability and capacity.”

These accomplishments, he said, speak to TCN’s determination to keep improving the backbone of Nigeria’s power sector.

“It is interesting to note that, in the course of the year, TCN also advanced several critical projects funded by our development partners valued at over $1.16 billion,” he added.