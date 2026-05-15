The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has released the list of successfully screened aspirants for the 2026 primary elections in Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ejimofor Opara, and made available to reporters.

The party said eight aspirants were cleared for the senatorial election, 40 for the House of Representatives, aAnd 107 for the Anambra State House of Assembly election.

The statement said all successful aspirants whose names appeared on the list were expected to proceed to the party’s regional office in Awka on 18 May to collect their nomination forms.

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It added that the sale of nomination forms would close on 20 May, urging aspirants to complete the process within the stipulated period.

The party’s National Working Committee congratulated the successful aspirants and wished them well ahead of the primary elections.

(NAN)