The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has unveiled the provisional timetable for its primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara.

Mr Opara said the schedule was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He said the approval was in line with the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

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According to the timetable, the sale and submission of expression of interest forms will commence on 20 April and end on 8 May.

He said screening of aspirants would hold on 11 May for the National Assembly, 12 May for State Houses of Assembly, and 13 May for governorship candidates.

The spokesperson added that nomination forms would be available from 14 May to 21 May, while primary elections would be conducted on 23 May across wards using the Option A4 voting system.

He said appeals arising from the primaries would be handled on 28 May.

Mr Opara further disclosed that the Expression of Interest forms were fixed at N25 million for the presidency, N6 million for the Senate, N4 million for the House of Representatives, N10 million for the governorship, and N2 million for State Assembly seats.

He added that nomination forms would cost N50 million for the presidency, N15 million for the Senate, N12 million for the House of Representatives, N25 million for the governorship, and N6 million for State Assembly positions.

According to him, the combined cost of the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms stands at N75 million.

He said that aspirants must first purchase and submit expression of interest forms and successfully undergo screening before being eligible to obtain nomination forms.

Mr Opara noted that the adoption of the Option A4 voting system was aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing electoral malpractice in the party’s internal electoral process.

He described the release of the timetable as a major step in APGA’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)