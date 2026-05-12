The fragile calm that returned to the Kaduna-Abuja highway after years of deadly kidnappings and attacks appears to be fading, as incidents of abduction are quietly resurfacing along one of Nigeria’s busiest transport corridors.

The latest incident, the abduction and eventual death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas, has again drawn public attention to the growing insecurity on the strategic highway linking northern Nigeria to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Anas, a former lawmaker from Jigawa State, was kidnapped on Wednesday while travelling from Kano to Abuja for a political meeting. Days later, news emerged that he died in captivity despite the payment of ransom to his abductors.

The incident has revived painful memories of the dark period during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, when the Kaduna-Abuja highway became notorious for kidnappings, bandit attacks, and killings.

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For years, commuters avoided the road whenever possible, with many opting for the Abuja-Kaduna train service after repeated attacks on motorists.

Highway once abandoned for rail alternative

At the peak of insecurity between 2020 and 2022, travelling by road between Kaduna and Abuja became a nightmare for residents, businesspeople, and government officials.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation’s Abuja-Kaduna train service emerged as a safer alternative for thousands of travellers seeking to avoid the dangerous highway.

However, the rail option itself came under attack in March 2022 when terrorists bombed the rail track near Katari in Kaduna State, forcing a train conveying hundreds of passengers from Abuja to Kaduna to derail before the attackers stormed the coaches and abducted several passengers.

The attack shocked the country and underscored the deteriorating security situation along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor during the later years of Mr Buhari’s administration.

In response, the federal government deployed additional military personnel, established security checkpoints, and intensified patrols along the highway and rail corridor.

Toward the end of the Buhari administration and the beginning of the current administration, attacks reduced significantly, restoring a measure of confidence among commuters and transport operators.

But recent developments suggest criminal groups may again be regrouping along the route.

Commercial drivers raise concerns

Several commercial drivers who regularly ply the Kaduna-Abuja road told PREMIUM TIMES that the route had remained relatively peaceful until recent months, when reports of isolated attacks and kidnappings began to emerge again.

One commercial driver, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said motorists now travel with anxiety.

“For a long time, we moved freely without fear, especially during the daytime. But recently we started hearing about attacks again around Jere and some isolated areas. Sometimes people escape; sometimes victims are taken into the bush,” he said.

Another driver said transport operators have become more cautious, particularly during evening trips.

“We now avoid certain hours, and some drivers no longer like travelling very early in the morning or late evening. Everybody is becoming careful again,” he said.

Residents of communities around Rijana and Katari also confirmed hearing reports of renewed kidnappings and ransom payments in recent months.

A resident of Rijana, who requested anonymity, said fear is gradually returning among villagers and travellers alike.

“People hear stories quietly because not every family reports these incidents publicly. Some negotiate and pay ransom without involving authorities because they fear for the safety of their relatives,” the resident said.

Former lawmaker dies in captivity

Mr Anas, a prominent member of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), represented the Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, and Birniwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.

He was abducted alongside a colleague, Ali Tukur, near Jere along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Residents familiar with the incident said the kidnappers initially demanded N200 million ransom before negotiations reportedly reduced the amount to N50 million.

Mr Tukur was eventually released after the payment was made, but Mr Anas reportedly died before regaining freedom.

Sources said the former lawmaker, who suffered from asthma and hypertension, was denied access to medication while in captivity, worsening his condition.

Sabo Nakudu, an ADC chieftain, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I condole with the family of the late Abba Anas Adamu, who was killed by gunmen after being held for days. I pray for his departed soul to rest in Jannatul Firdaus,” he wrote.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Adam, said he had yet to receive an official briefing on the matter.

Security agencies insist patrols ongoing

PREMIUM TIMES observed that military checkpoints and patrol teams remain visible along sections of the road despite the renewed concerns.

A soldier involved in highway patrol operations, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to speak publicly, said security operatives remain vigilant.

“We are constantly on patrol and monitoring activities along the road. Our personnel are alert, and we respond to distress information whenever necessary,” he said.

Another security operative attached to the Abuja-Kaduna patrol corridor said authorities were working to prevent a return to the dark days of persistent highway abductions.

“Security agencies are collaborating and doing their best to secure commuters. People should continue sharing useful information with security personnel,” the officer said.

Efforts to obtain official comments from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful as calls to available contact numbers did not connect.

Travellers gripped by anxiety

Some regular travellers told PREMIUM TIMES that news of recent kidnappings has rekindled anxiety among road users.

A businessman who frequently travels between Abuja and Kaduna said every journey now feels uncertain.

“Whenever we are travelling now, everybody keeps praying until the trip is completed. People are becoming scared again because nobody wants a repeat of what happened some years ago,” he said.

A civil servant who commutes regularly between Kaduna and Abuja for work expressed similar fears.

“The road became calmer for some time, and people relaxed. But hearing about kidnappings again is disturbing. The government and security agencies need to act quickly before the situation escalates,” the worker said.

The resurgence of attacks along the Kaduna-Abuja highway is likely to renew calls for stronger security measures on the corridor, which remains one of the most economically and strategically important routes in northern Nigeria.