President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adeyinka Fadewa, a retired major-general, as Special Adviser on Homeland Security, in recognition of his exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture.

According to a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, which was issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Kana, the appointment underscores the commitment of the administration of Bola Tinubu to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deepening inter-agency collaboration in addressing emerging security threats across the country.

Mr Fadewa is a highly decorated retired general with over three decades of distinguished military and intelligence service spanning national security strategy, intelligence fusion, counter-terrorism operations, and international security diplomacy. His career reflects a rare blend of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and institutional leadership in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests.

As Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from 2015 to 2021, he played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s modern intelligence coordination framework. He spearheaded the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC) at ONSA, creating an integrated multi-agency intelligence platform that brought together the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Armed Forces to improve national threat assessment and strategic response coordination.

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Following his retirement from active military service, Mr Fadewa served as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, where he continued to provide strategic thought leadership on policing, civil-security cooperation, and national security reform. His scholarly contributions include the widely acclaimed monograph titled “Policing and National Security in Nigeria,” which offers practical frameworks for strengthening civil-security collaboration.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the appointment of Mr Fadewa will further enhance the administration’s efforts toward achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria through improved coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management.

He also urged him to deploy his wealth of experience, professionalism, and strategic insight in advancing national security objectives and supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Chris Ugwuegbulam

Head, Information & Public Relations

11th May, 2026.