Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Sunday shot dead an undergraduate said to be of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and injured three others in a violent attack.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 6 p.m. along the Benin-Lagos Road, directly in front of the university’s main gate.

Witnesses said the deceased, identified simply as Alexander, was driving a Mercedes-Benz GLK out of the campus with two other occupants when masked gunmen in another unregistered white GLK Mercedes-Benz intercepted them.

According to witness accounts, the attackers immediately opened fire on the vehicle at close range, targeting the driver’s side before speeding away from the scene.

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Alexander, said to be a student in the Political Science Department’s irregular programme, had reportedly completed his examination about an hour before the attack.

Three other victims, including a female passerby struck during the shooting, reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Eno Ikoedem, the police spokesperson in Edo, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that one person died while three others were injured.

She said preliminary investigation showed that the victims were driving out of the university gate when another white GLK intercepted them and opened fire.

“The gunmen opened fire on the vehicle at close range, injuring the three occupants and a female passerby whose identity is yet to be ascertained,” said Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police.

According to her, Alexander was confirmed dead at the hospital, while the other victims are currently receiving treatment.

She added that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Monday Agbonika, ordered a full investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

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Meanwhile, the University of Benin management distanced the institution from the incident, insisting that the clash occurred off-campus and was linked to cult-related violence.

In a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, the institution said preliminary reports indicated that the incident did not involve any staff or students of the university.

“The University of Benin has dissociated its staff and students from the violent clash outside the Ugbowo Campus of the institution.

“Management of the university, while expressing regrets over the reported fatality, urges members of the university community to remain vigilant and go about their academic activities peacefully,” she said.

(NAN)