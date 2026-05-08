Vice President Kashim Shettima has formally submitted President Bola Tinubu’s Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the 2027 presidential election to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The forms were received by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), during a ceremony held at the Shettima Hall of the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre on Thursday.

Mr Shettima arrived at the venue accompanied by leaders of the National Assembly, governors elected on the APC platform under the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), ministers, and other senior party figures.

The event also served as a rallying point for the party’s leadership, with several speakers expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 election and praising his administration’s economic and political reforms.

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President Tinubu picked the expression of interest and nomination forms last week to seek a fresh four-year term.. The N100 million forms were purchased on the president’s behalf by the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke.

Addressing party members and supporters during the submission of the forms, Mr Shettima urged Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious lines to support Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing the president’s candidacy as important to sustaining the administration’s reforms and development agenda.

“On behalf of our great party, I urge all Nigerians, irrespective of differences in political affiliations, religious persuasions, private or social background, to support this nomination and, by the special grace of God, the candidacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

He described Mr Tinubu as a leader who had shown courage and determination in navigating the country through difficult economic and political conditions since assuming office in May 2023.

According to him, the president’s policies and reforms, though challenging, were designed to reposition the country and secure long-term stability.

“As he seeks to lead us for another four years through thick and thin, the president has proved his mettle and has shown the world that his capacity and resolve to pull the nation out of the woods remain,” he said.

“His Excellency, the president, has delivered on the mandate of stability and national revival. The storms of the past years have not diminished him; they have made a party hero out of him.”

Mr Shettima further urged members of the APC to remain united ahead of the next general election, saying the ruling party must continue to project itself as a platform capable of maintaining stability and driving development across the country.

Speaking after receiving the forms, Mr Yilwatda described the submission of the nomination forms as symbolic of the party’s determination to sustain the reforms initiated by the Tinubu administration.

He said the APC leadership had unanimously resolved to support the president’s re-election bid because of what he termed the administration’s “remarkable performance” over the past years.

Mr Yilwatda recalled that Nigeria was confronted with major economic and infrastructural difficulties when Mr Tinubu assumed office in 2023, but maintained that the government had since taken decisive steps to stabilise the economy and improve governance.

“Our National Executive Committee, which is the second-highest decision-making organ of the party, has already endorsed Mr President and we stand firmly by that decision,” he said.

“The governors have seen the positive impact of these reforms. Today, there is more money accruing to states and local governments.”

According to him, reforms introduced by the administration had increased revenue available to sub-national governments and created opportunities for infrastructural development across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, said the submission of the forms represented a critical constitutional and political step towards the president’s participation in the party’s presidential primary.

Mr Bashiru disclosed that the APC had adopted the direct primary option for the emergence of its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 polls.

He stated that although the party leadership had endorsed Mr Tinubu, the process remained open to any interested aspirant within the APC.

“The party has adopted direct primary for the emergence of its presidential candidate. Whoever is willing to contest against President Tinubu can do so,” Mr Bashiru said.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said APC governors had reached a consensus to support the president’s re-election.

He said the governors were convinced that Mr Tinubu deserved another term because of the policies and reforms implemented under his administration.

“We are united and we have reached a consensus in supporting President Tinubu to continue the good work he is doing for Nigeria. We are convinced and ready to market our party and ensure that Mr President is re-elected in 2027,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, expressed confidence that the president would secure another term in office, saying Nigerians were prepared to support him at the polls.

“President Tinubu’s re-election is guaranteed because he has done very well for this country. Nigerians are waiting to vote for him in 2027,” Mr Tajudeen said.

The ceremony was attended by several APC governors, including Mai Buni of Yobe State, Uba Sani (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Bago (Niger), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Also present were the Lagos deputy governor, federal lawmakers, ministers, former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and other party stakeholders.