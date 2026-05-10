The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has defended the relevance of Nigeria’s centralised admission system amid recurring criticisms of its examination and admission processes.

The defence came as education officials from Sierra Leone arrived in Nigeria to understudy JAMB’s admission framework ahead of plans by the West African country to establish a similar body.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said Sierra Leone’s interest in the Nigerian model demonstrates the “strategic importance” of JAMB, particularly at a time some critics are calling for its scrapping.

The statement was released ahead of JAMB’s 2026 Policy Meeting scheduled for Monday, where key decisions on admissions into tertiary institutions will be taken.

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Policy meeting

According to JAMB, the meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, will consider and adopt guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into tertiary institutions, including the determination of the minimum tolerable scores for admissions.

The annual JAMB admission policy meeting brings together heads of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education – both public and private – to deliberate on admission benchmarks and policies.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the meeting is also expected to formally set the tone for the 2026/2027 admission exercise, while emphasising the need for institutions to strictly adhere to the stipulated guidelines.

Adopting Nigerian model

JAMB disclosed that Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Education, Sarjoh Kamara, alongside the Vice-Chancellors of Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology, Edwin Momoh, and Njala University, Bashiru Koroma, are in Nigeria to study the country’s admission system.

The delegation was reportedly taken through JAMB’s examination and admission processes at the board’s headquarters in Bwari on Sunday.

“During tomorrow’s Policy Meeting, they will also witness firsthand how critical stakeholders are actively carried along in the admission value chain,” the board said.

According to the statement, the Sierra Leonean officials expressed profound appreciation to JAMB, noting that increasing admission numbers in their country had created challenges that the Nigerian model could help address.

“They are in Nigeria to understudy the nation’s centralised admission system as Sierra Leone plans to establish a body similar to JAMB to streamline its own admission process,” the statement reads.

Countering criticism

Beyond announcing the policy meeting, the statement also aimed to counter growing criticisms of JAMB.

In recent years, the board has faced complaints about technical glitches during examinations, high registration costs, difficulties with admissions processes, and concerns about transparency.

However, the board said Sierra Leone’s interest should prompt people to reconsider calls to abolish the examination body.

“Indeed, one can only imagine what Nigeria’s admission system would have looked like without JAMB. Those clamouring for the scrapping of the Board may better appreciate its strategic importance should such a situation ever arise,” the statement reads.