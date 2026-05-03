The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will on Monday, 11 May, meet with the heads of all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to decide the National Minimum Tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), also known as ‘cut-off points’ for the 2026 Admission exercise.

The JAMB Admission Policy meeting is held annually with the heads of all university polytechnics and colleges of education – both public and private – to determine the ‘cut off point’ for admissions.

In a statement on Sunday, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said the meeting would also feature the unveiling of key policy directions by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

“The meeting is expected to, in particular, formally set the tone for the 2026/2027 admission exercise while impressing on attendees the need to adhere strictly to stipulated guidelines,” the statement reads in part.

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The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), also held annually, is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) which serves as a prerequisite for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. The maximum obtainable score in the UTME is 400 – 100 for each of the four subjects candidates sit for.

Cut-Off points

Each institution has different cut-off points. While some universities set as high as 200, others set as low as 100 or 120 UTME points.

However, all institutions agree on a national minimum score a candidate must achieve before being considered for admission to any tertiary institution. The decision is usually made through voice votes.

Last year, the NTMUS for universities was pegged at 140, and for polytechnics and colleges of education at 100.

The meeting also adopted 140 for Colleges of Nursing across the country, meaning no tertiary institutions could admit students who score below the approved thresholds. However, institutions could still fix higher cut-off marks for their applicants.