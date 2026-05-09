The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra State has threatened to down tools if its member, Edwin Emegakor, abducted on 7 May was not freed within 48 hours.

The NMA made threat in a communiqué issued after its emergency general meeting on Saturday.

The communiqué, signed by the NMA branch Chairman, Princeston Okam and Secretary, Obiaeli Ifeanyi, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the doctor.

It said that Mr Emegakor, the medical director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, was abducted by unidentified men in uniform in the evening of 7 May after he attended to his patients.

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The NMA said the kidnappers were yet to establish communication with Mr Emegakor’s family, friends or colleagues as of Saturday morning.

The communiqué said relevant government agencies had been duly notified and were already taking action towards the release of the medical doctor.

“NMA Anambra condemned this recent kidnapping and insecurity and called on the government and security agencies to rise up to this challenge immediately.

“A 48- hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra State Government to secure the immediate release of our colleague, Dr Edwin Emegakor.

“If at the expiration of the above time line and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra under the aegis of the NMA will down tools until our member is released.

“An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far,” it said.

The NMA appreciated Governor Charles Soludo, through the Commissioner for Health, Afam Ben Obidike, for the efforts to enhance service delivery in the sector, while calling for effective measures to tackle insecurity.

The association urged members to continue to work towards providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people of Anambra despite the challenge.

“It is our hope that your sacrifices shall not go unrewarded,” it said.

(NAN)