The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election to the South for a single four-year term, with the North expected to produce the party’s candidate in 2031.

The decision was adopted at the party’s national convention held in Abuja on Saturday. The motion for the zoning arrangement was moved by Afam Victor and seconded by Seyi Sowumi before it was unanimously adopted by delegates.

The convention also ratified all members of the party’s National Executive Committee following a motion moved by Victor Umeh, senator representing Anambra Central.

The party claimed the zoning arrangement was adopted in the interest of fairness, balance, and to prevent the recurring internal crises associated with presidential contests during election cycles.

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The development appears to strengthen the chances of Peter Obi emerging as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of other contenders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, who may now be considered for the vice-presidential slot.

Mr Obi contested the 2023 presidential elections under the Labour Party (LP) but came third in the contest. He had served as governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later as vice presidential candidate under the PDP in 2019.

He officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in March but resigned his membership last Sunday. The ADC was part of a coalition formed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Obi claimed that his decision to leave the ADC was not based on personal grievances but on the party’s internal divisions, legal disputes, external influence, and an increasingly hostile political environment.

However, the ADC, the presidency, and several political commentators have criticised Mr Obi for moving across multiple political parties in pursuit of a presidential ticket, arguing that he has struggled to secure the ticket in parties with strong contenders.

The ADC currently boasts several high-profile politicians seeking its presidential ticket, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

The NDC has recently emerged as one of the fastest-growing opposition platforms ahead of the 2027 general election, attracting several prominent politicians and lawmakers dissatisfied with the internal crises in their former parties. Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson is the national leader of the NDC.

In recent months, the party has gained momentum in the National Assembly following the defection of some lawmakers from both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The defections have strengthened the NDC’s presence in the legislature and fuelled speculations that the party could become a formidable opposition force against the ruling APC in 2027.