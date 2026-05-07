The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State on Wednesday sensitised motorists and pedestrians to safe road usage, while conducting free drunk-driving tests at motor parks in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise which held around Regina Caeli Junction in Awka, was aimed at promoting safe highway use and reduction of road traffic crashes.

The Sector Commander, Bridget Asekhauno, told reporters that the campaign formed part of the corps’ corporate social responsibility to reduce road traffic crashes by 10 per cent.

“Our mission is to fulfil part of our strategic goal of reducing road traffic accidents by 10 per cent.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“We are also here to ensure that road users operate safely, especially as pedestrians often struggle to cross the road at this junction,” she said.

Mrs Asekhauno explained that the corps intervened to manage traffic and assist pedestrians in crossing safely, thereby preventing accidents.

She attributed motorists’ failure to observe zebra crossings largely to ignorance.

“A lot of people do not understand the importance of zebra crossings. We are educating drivers to stop and give pedestrians the right of way.

“However, even when drivers slow down, some pedestrians cross the road sluggishly,” she said.

The sector commander said construction of a pedestrian bridge would provide a long-term solution to the challenge, adding that the corps had already drawn the state government’s attention to the issue.

“We have sent a memo to the governor, and we are hopeful that necessary action will be taken,” she said.

Mrs Asekhauno stated that sobriety tests were administered periodically at designated motor parks to ensure drivers were fit for duty.

“Every month, we carry out these tests in selected parks to ensure drivers are physically, psychologically and emotionally fit before going on the road.

“This is done both in the morning and evening. Drinking and driving do not mix,” she said.

A Pedestrian, Jubilete Ikeonwu, commended the FRSC for assisting residents to cross the busy highway.

“I am happy with what FRSC is doing because of the frequent crashes recorded here, especially during peak hours.

“We have witnessed several fatalities, which is why we are advocating for a pedestrian bridge to reduce accidents,” she said.

Mrs Ikeonwu also decried motorists’ disregard for speed breakers at the junction, particularly heavy-duty vehicle drivers.