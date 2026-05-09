A member of the House of Representatives from Katsina State, Shehu Tafoki, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after failing to get a consensus ticket for the 2027 general election.

Mr Tafoki, who represents Kankara/Faskari/Sabuwa, has also purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP.

His legislative aide, Ahmad Bawa, confirmed the developments.

Mr Tafoki, who was also a former deputy speaker at the Katsina State Assembly, met with the PDP leader in the state, Yakubu Lado, and presented his forms “for blessing” on Friday.

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APC in the state had decided to choose its candidates for the 2027 general elections by consensus.

The party formed a high-profile consensus committee headed by a former governor, Aminu Masari, with three deputies — Ibrahim Ida (Central), Ibrahim Jukamshi (South), and Ahmad Dangiwa (North) — serving as senatorial district heads.

Others leave

The party’s central zone youth leader, Ismail Yandaki, has also resigned from his position and left the party after he failed to get a ticket to represent Kaita in the State House of Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the Yandaki APC ward chairman, the politician said he resigned after considerations.

“The decision comes after a period of personal reflection and consideration of my future direction and commitments. I deeply appreciated the experiences and trust bestowed upon me during my years of service to the party and in various capacities,” Mr Yandaki said.

Mr Yandaki has also joined the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES also reports that Surajo Abduljabbar, who sought for the APC consensus ticket to contest for the Bakori/Danja seat, has also joined the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES reports last week that after the consensus arrangements, several aspirants defied the party and went ahead to buy nomination and expression of interest forms.

Six out of the 15 House of Representatives members, a senator and several State Assembly members failed to get the consensus ticket to seek for another term.