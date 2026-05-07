Music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The lawmaker was received into the party alongside former Gombe State Deputy Governor, John Yoriyo, and other political figures by the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, among others.

They joined the party at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, as revealed in a video posted on the party’s Facebook page.

Before the defection announcement, the 31-year-old had declared her re-election bid for the Egor Constituency seat in the state House of Assembly on her Instagram page on Thursday.

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She announced that she would contest under the NDC, a party she described as committed to serving the people.

In a 2027 campaign flyer obtained by this newspaper, the lawmaker interpreted NDC as “Natasha Don Come”.

She maintained that with her alignment with the NDC and the support of her constituents, a new Edo State would emerge.

The singer’s wife assured her constituents that she would prioritise their welfare, empower youths, ensure adequate security and deliver good governance if re-elected.

Presidential choice

Additionally, Ms Osawaru disclosed her support for the presidential ambition of former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

She posted a photograph of herself with the former Anambra State governor and urged Nigerians to support him.

“Nigerians stand up, war against the oppressors,” she captioned the picture.

Ms Osawaru also posted his picture alongside that of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ms Osawaru’s alignment with the ambitions of Mr Obi and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives came four days after they joined the party.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obi and Mr Kwankwaso joined the NDC in a move seen as a political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The two politicians received their membership cards during a registration ceremony held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Kwankwaso was presented with his membership card first, followed by Mr Obi, signalling their formal induction into the party.

Before moving to the NDC, both men were associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where they participated in wider coalition talks aimed at strengthening opposition alliances against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection followed a closed-door meeting with senior NDC officials.

Many believe the entry of Mr Obi and Mr Kwankwaso has raised the NDC’s profile, positioning the party as a stronger opposition force ahead of key electoral activities leading to 2027.